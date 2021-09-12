In his Sept. 5 letter (“COVID vaccine is useless, and Nemitz should know it”), Peter Petersen, whether unwittingly or not, did a public disservice in time of a dangerous pandemic.
Yes, it is true that the COVID infection rate is similar between the U.S. and Israel, even though the latter has vaccinated a far higher proportion of its population.
However, Petersen did not mention that the death rate from COVID in the U.S. is more than twice that of Israel. This glaring disparity in death rates reflects the increasingly well-documented risks faced by the unvaccinated to the highly contagious and mutation-prone virus.
Do your homework, follow the science and, most importantly, for the common good (if not your own), take the jab!
Jeff Goddard
Sebago
