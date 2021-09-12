Re: “Letter to the editor: COVID vaccine is useless, and Nemitz should know it,” by Peter Petersen (Aug. 5):
I found it interesting that Mr. Petersen has missed the most important facts related to the use of the COVID vaccine.
The majority of patients being admitted to hospitals for COVID infections are unvaccinated. The majority of ICU beds being filled by COVID patients are those patients unvaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID are those who are unvaccinated.
Can vaccinated people still get COVID? Pass it to others? Die from COVID? Yes to all three. But the chances are very small, even statistically, that any of those three will happen.
Undeniably, however, there is a much larger chance of any of those three happening in the unvaccinated population. The unvaccinated population is an ongoing petri dish of infection, spread and mutation of COVID.
The tragedy of this pandemic is that it has been politicized.
The tragedy of the human race is our stupidity.
Donna Gaylord
vaccinator volunteer; retired registered nurse
Wells
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts Review
Music and motion add to appeal of ‘Mystic Pizza,’ in its world premiere at Ogunquit
-
Outdoors
Hunting: Moose season is upon us … have you prepared?
-
Food
Goodbye, exposed brick walls and mismatched tables. Many of Portland’s newest eateries are embracing high-concept design
-
Maine Gardener
Harvest: Potatoes, the time is nigh
-
Outdoors
Canoeing in Maine: Kezar Lake provides a good glimpse Western Maine’s beauty
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.