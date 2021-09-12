Re: “Letter to the editor: COVID vaccine is useless, and Nemitz should know it,” by Peter Petersen (Aug. 5):

I found it interesting that Mr. Petersen has missed the most important facts related to the use of the COVID vaccine.

The majority of patients being admitted to hospitals for COVID infections are unvaccinated. The majority of ICU beds being filled by COVID patients are those patients unvaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID are those who are unvaccinated.

Can vaccinated people still get COVID? Pass it to others? Die from COVID? Yes to all three. But the chances are very small, even statistically, that any of those three will happen.

Undeniably, however, there is a much larger chance of any of those three happening in the unvaccinated population. The unvaccinated population is an ongoing petri dish of infection, spread and mutation of COVID.

The tragedy of this pandemic is that it has been politicized.

The tragedy of the human race is our stupidity.

Donna Gaylord
vaccinator volunteer; retired registered nurse
Wells

