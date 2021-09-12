OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Arthur Palmer Prentiss Jr., 91, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away peacefully on Tuesday Sept. 7, 2021, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Arthur was born in Danvers, Mass. on Nov. 28, 1929, the son of Doris (Gibson) and Arthur P. Prentiss Sr., graduated from Holton High School and the University of Massachusetts Stockbridge School of Agriculture. While serving in the U.S. Army, in 1955 he married the love of his life and worked for several years on the family dairy farm before moving the operation to his Saco Farm in 1960, raising two children there. Beside farming, he worked for Yankee Industrial Truck as parts manager, retiring after 25 years.

Art was a firm believer in long term commitments beginning was a life time interest in agriculture, 66 years with his wife Barbara, over 50 years as an active member of First Parish Congregational Church of Saco, UCC, over 70 years as a free mason of Saco Lodge # 9 A and FM, past high priest of York Chapter No.5, and a member of St. Amand Commandry No. 20 Knights Templar.

He was rewarded for his 50 years of service as a volunteer Saco firefighter and fire police, retiring in 2014. Art enjoyed his church’s Top of the Hill Gang, traveling, square dancing, playing cards, neighbors at his condo and reading mystery books and the Press Herald, daily.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; sister, Jean Edmands; son, Scott Prentiss and his wife Debra of Hollis, daughter, Martha Farmer of McDonough, Ga.; four grandsons, Joshua Farmer, Nathaniel Prentiss, Zachary Prentiss and James Havu

A memorial service will be held Sunday Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. at First Parish Congregational Church, UCC, 12 Beach St., Saco.

Saco Masonic Lodge # 9 will also perform a Masonic Funeral Service concluding the service. Rev. Scott Cousineau will officiate.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his service.

Private family burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

First Parish Congregational Church UCC,

12 Beach St.,

Saco, ME 04072.

﻿

