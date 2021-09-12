SARASOTA, Fla. – Virginia “Ginger” Ann Sampson Young passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla.

Ginger, formally from Topsham, Maine and Ewing, N.J., was born in 1935 in Trenton, N.J., the daughter of James Sampson and Velma B. Sampson.

Ginger attended Trenton High School and graduated from the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania with a diploma in nursing. She was also a realtor and owned “Ginger Young Realty” in Monmouth. Ginger married Royce Young Jr. in 1956 (divorced in 1980). The couple raised three daughters in Topsham.

She is survived by her daughters Kimberley (Steven) Judd, Karen (Paul) Thibodeau, and Kristi (Stephen) Stetson, all of Florida; her brother, James Sampson; four grandchildren, Jennifer Lofgren, Nathan Thibodeau, Chelsea Thibodeau, and Lee Stetson; and three great-grandchildren; as well as extended family, Lisa Nolan, Nancy Zambella; long time friend, Pat Ciante; and several nieces and nephews.

Ginger was a member of the Trenton Garden Club, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Ewing, N.J., and Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Winthrop. Ginger will be forever remembered for her intelligent mind, quick wit, love of family, friends, church, and community.

The family held a private interment in the June 2021 at Emelie Cemetery, Levittown, Pa.

Ginger was a lover of animals (especially cats) and would donate her time to help support animal shelters, so in lieu of flowers please consider donating to PALS animal shelter Winthrop Maine https://sites.google.com/site/palscatshelter//home, Cat Depot of Sarasota, Fla. https://catdepot.org/, or your local humane society.

