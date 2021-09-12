LEWISTON — The man who died Saturday during a fire on Blake Street has been identified as Felicien K. Betu, 70, of Lewiston, according to officials.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the Lewiston Fire Department responded at 4:44 p.m. to reports of a fire at a four-story, 10-unit apartment building at 226 Blake St.

Betu died from injuries suffered when he jumped from a window on the building’s top floor, according to Moss.

No other tenant was injured in the blaze, according to Moss.

Firefighters from the Auburn, Lisbon and Sabattus fire departments also responded to the fire.

The Lewiston Fire and Police departments were at the scene of the fire through Saturday night, according to Moss. Investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal returned Sunday to continue their examination of the scene. A cause of the fire had yet to be determined Sunday night.

Lewiston School Superintendent Jake Langlais said Sunday a 70-bed shelter was constructed at the gymnasium at Lewiston High School to house the 27 people displaced by the fire.

Langlais said Betu was an adult education student in Lewiston.

“The (shelter) may carry into the start of the week, but the Red Cross is working on supports, the needs of the families and housing efforts,” Langlais said.

Langlais said The Green Ladle, the culinary program at the Lewiston Regional Technical Center, is assisting with meals, while the Store Next Door, which operates out of Lewiston High School, is donating other resources, including clothing.

“These families lost all their belongings,” Langlais said. “It will take some time to recover. Our community is strong and out of these tragedies we see greatness.”

Moss said the investigation into the blaze is expected to continue Monday.

