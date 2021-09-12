COLLEGES

Oregon and Iowa were the big movers in The Associated Press college football poll after road wins over top-10 opponents.

The Ducks’ victory over Ohio State earned them a promotion from No. 12 to No. 4.

Another impressive defensive performance by Iowa in the Cy-Hawk Trophy game pushed the Hawkeyes from No. 10 to No. 5.

Arkansas, coming off a home win over old Southwest Conference rival Texas, was rewarded with its first appearance in the AP Top 25 in five years, coming in at No. 20.

Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25, which is presented by Regions Bank. The Crimson Tide received 60 of the 63 first-place votes. Georgia, which picked up the other three first-place votes, stayed at No. 2.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Billy Horschel became the second American, after Arnold Palmer, to win the BMW PGA Championship following a dramatic final round in Virginia Water, England that saw Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton secure the final automatic qualifying places in Europe’s Ryder Cup team.

Horschel span his approach shot at the par-5 18th back to within 2 feet of the cup, guaranteeing a closing birdie for a 7-under 65 and a 19-under 269 total in the European Tour’s flagship event at its headquarters at Wentworth.

Laurie Canter, a 170th-ranked Englishman, had a chance to force a playoff by making birdie at the last with a putt from 15 feet. It missed right and he signed for a 67, tying him second with Kiradech Aphibarnrat (64) and Jamie Donaldson (66).

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal to set Liverpool on its way to a 3-0 win over Leeds that was marred by a serious ankle injury to Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott.

Salah converted a cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 20th minute to become the 30th player to reach the milestone, with only four getting there quicker than the Egypt winger’s 162 appearances.

Liverpool looks set to be without Elliott for a considerable period, though, after he hurt his left ankle following a tackle by Leeds substitute Pascal Struijk that earned the defender a red card in the 60th minute.

SERIE A: Seven minutes. That’s all that Zlatan Ibrahimović required after four months out for a left knee injury – including surgery – before he scored in his first match back.

Ibrahimović came off the bench on the hour mark then quickly redirected a cross from Ante Rebić from close range for AC Milan’s second goal in a 2-0 victory over Lazio.

The win extended Milan’s perfect start and moved the Rossoneri atop the Serie A standings through three rounds.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Championship leader Max Verstappen and defending champion Lewis Hamilton crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix, which was won by McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo.

Ricciardo celebrated in his traditional style on the iconic Monza podium, drinking champagne from his shoe — and then getting teammate Lando Norris to do so too.

It was McLaren’s first win in nearly nine years, since Jenson Button took the checkered flag in Brazil in 2012, and Ricciardo’s first win since Monaco in 2018. He finished 1.747 seconds ahead of Norris and 4.921 ahead of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who turned in a strong performance after starting from the back of the grid after a penalty for taking a new engine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »