Falmouth police are working to recover human remains found over the weekend in a marshy area near Interstate 295.

Chief John Kilbride said the state medical examiner’s office is still working to identify the remains, but investigators do not consider the situation to be suspicious. Police have alerted the family of a Richmond woman who has been missing for nearly two years. Anneliese Heinig was 37 years old when she was last seen in November 2019 walking along Interstate 295 near where it crosses the river in Falmouth.

“We have no confirmation except that we’re dealing with human remains,” Kilbride said.

The chief said a kayaker found the remains Sunday while exploring the shore north of the Presumpscot River. Police hiked into the area and worked there for a couple hours before the tidal flow forced them to retreat. The team returned to the site Monday morning around low tide to continue their operation. The Maine Department of Transportation temporarily shut down one northbound lane of traffic so investigators could access that area.

“It’s thick brush, extremely difficult to work under,” Kilbride said.

Heinig was reported missing Nov. 28, 2019, by her teenage daughter after she did not show up at Thanksgiving dinner.

Two days prior, a Maine state trooper had the vehicle she had been driving, a black Mercury Mariner SUV, towed from a spot where it had apparently been abandoned on the shoulder of the Interstate 295 in Falmouth. At the time, a witness reported someone dressed in black and matching Heinig’s general description walking away from the vehicle near dawn on Nov. 26, 2019.

The Kennebec Journal reported that Heinig had struggled with her mental health and previously threatened to jump off a bridge. Multiple agencies searched the river and the area around it in 2019 and again in 2020.

“We’re looking at everything right now,” the chief said.

This story will be updated.

