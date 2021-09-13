The Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton held its annual Dorcas Fest Aug. 7 and it was a wonderful day.

The Dorcas Society would like to thank all the community members who came and enjoyed all the activities and supported the various events. We had enthusiastic attendance at the Dorcas Dash 5K Race, the annual Cars & Coffee Show, the Buxton Community Parade with its outstanding participant showing, and the lawn events on the Tory Hill Meeting House green.

The Annual Dorcas Fest Concert began with the Mallett Brothers Band, followed by fabulous fireworks sponsored by the Narragansett Number One Foundation again this year. The proceeds from this event are returned to the community by sponsoring a $1,500 scholarship to a Bonny Eagle High School senior; supporting three local libraries, Buxton Toy Box, local food pantries, Snell’s Winter Food Boxes for local seniors and many organizations in our towns; and helping to maintain the Bar Mills Parish House.

We would like to acknowledge the support of the Buxton selectmen, police department, fire department and the generous local businesses that gave donations, prizes and assistance to our community raffle event. The raffle was very successful, thanks to their support and to our corporate sponsors of the Dorcas Fest Annual Concert: Diamond Sponsor, SILVEX; Gold Sponsors, Waltz & Sons Propane, Chad E. Poitras Cremation & Funeral Services, Lebel &Harriman, LLP; Silver Sponsors, Mid-Cape Restoration, Snell Family Farm, Dixon Heating, Plumbing & Cooling Co.; Bronze Sponsors, Pleasant Hill Excavators Paving & Septic, A New Leaf Salon & Spa, Hannaford, Partners Bank, KereBear Child Care, Gorham Sand & Gravel, Hollis Animal Clinic and The Mending Mouse.

Our special thanks go to Beverly and Sandy Atkinson for inviting us to see a bit of history in their lovely barn and for graciously hosting the Dorcas Fest’s Annual Cars & Coffee Show and the Mallett Brothers Band concert on their magnificently maintained garden property.

Catherine Lamson

Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton

