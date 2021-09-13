Trey Anastasio Band

6 p.m. Friday. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50 in advance, $55 day of show, free for kids 3 and under free. statetheatreportland.com

Singer, guitarist and songwriter Trey Anastasio co-founded Phish back in 1983, and they released 15 studio albums. As a solo artist, he’s put out 11, including last year’s “Lonely Trip.” He recorded the album at his New York City home studio called the Rubber Jungle during the height of the pandemic between March and July of 2020. For the Thompson’s Point show, Anastasio’s Band will be drummer Russ Lawton, bassist Tony Markellis, keyboardist Ray Paczkowski and percussionist Cyro Baptista, along with a horn section featuring trombonist/vocalist Natalie Cressman, multi-instrumentalist James Casey and trumpeter/vocalist Jennifer Hartswick.

Dead Gowns, Aisha Burns and Eliza Edens

7 p.m. Sunday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

Three cool bands for one cool, low price can be yours on Sunday night in Bath. Dead Gowns, fronted by Geneviève Beaudoin, plays indie-folk infused with a garage and sometimes soft-rock sound. Aisha Burns is a singer, songwriter and violinist from Texas who currently resides in Massachusetts. Eliza Edens, based in Philadelphia, is all about alt-folk tunes. Between the three of them, this promises to be a riveting evening of music.

Music in the Rafters: Celebrating the Music and Magic of Martin Swinger

6 p.m. Sunday. Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $20 suggested donation. johnsonhall.org

Well-loved Maine singer-songwriter Martin Swinger passed away unexpectedly in early July at 66. His legacy will be honored as musicians play his songs, some of their own and share stories about him. The impressive list of performers is Jenny Van West, Deb Hensley, Lisa Redfern, Jud Caswell, Ed Desjardins, Katie Daggett, Tom Giordano, Steve Muise, Lynn Deeves, Kathy Slack, Ellen Bowman and Jane Burke, among others.

