JAY — Spruce Mountain outlasted Boothbay 2-1 in overtime to earn its second win of the season Monday.

Ella Plourde and Paris Howes scored goals for Spruce Mountain (2-1-2) while Leah Burgess had an assist, and goalie Jayden Achorn stopped five shots. The Phoenix offense was aggressive around the Boothbay/Wiscasset goal, but Seahawks goalie Jaylyn Crocker was stout, turning back 16 of the 18 shots she faced.

Avery Barter set up Megan Leeman for Boothbay/Wiscasset’s goal.

BOYS SOCCER

LISBON 8, DIRIGO 0: Elijah Fullerton netted three goals and Danny Levesque scored two to pace the Greyhounds in their MVC victory over the Cougars in Dixfield.

Hunter Brissette, Kolby Langveux and Sean Moore each added a goal for Lisbon (3-1). Moore also stopped all four shots he faced in goal.

Dirigo (1-2) goalies Logean Hodgkins and Travis Wright made 16 and six saves, respectively

