GORHAM — Abbie Jacques knocked in the winner with 2:47 to play in regulation as St. Joseph’s edged Southern Maine 3-2 in field hockey on Monday night.

Alexa Gutowski moved the ball up and passed into the middle when Olivia Esposito put it away to open the scoring for St. Joseph’s 5:31 into the contest, but Sage Drinkwater answered with an unassisted goal off a rebound late in the second quarter.

Alexis Beardsley deflected a hard shot early in the third for the Monks (3-1), but Hannah Banks counted with a goal just 2:32 later to pull the Huskies (1-3) even.

MEN’S SOCCER

BATES 6, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: The Bobcats (3-0) got a pair of goals from Alec Szwarcewicz in a span of 3:21 early in the contest and rolled past the Nor’easters (1-4) at Biddeford.

Owen Keleher and Sam Assantha each had a goal and an assist for Bates, and Tife Agunloye and Charlie Cronin added goals.

Ethan Despoto and Ollie Hammond split time in net for UNE, each making five saves. The Bobcats used three keepers with Bruce David making the only save.

FOOTBALL

BOSTON COLLEGE: Quarterback Phil Jurkovec underwent surgery for a hand injury that knocked him out of this weekend’s game against UMass and “could potentially miss the remainder of the year,” the school said.

BC also said kicker Aaron Boumerhi is out for the season with a hip injury.

Jurkovec was the ACC co-quarterback of the week for Sept. 7, when he completed 16 of 24 passes for 303 yards and ran for 61 more in a 51-0 victory over FCS Colgate. It was his fifth career 300-yard passing game.

Against UMass on Saturday, the Notre Dame transfer completed 3 of 4 passes for 22 yards before he headed to the locker room late in the first quarter. Dennis Grosel replaced him and passed for 199 yards and a touchdown to help Boston College beat UMass 45-28 to improve to 2-0.

Jurkovec’s 2,558 yards in his first 10 starts were the most by any BC quarterback in school history. He is the first Eagles QB with at least four 300-yard games in a season since Matt Ryan in 2007.

Boumerhi, the Eagles’ starting place-kicker the last two seasons, was injured during the preseason and will not be able to return, the school said. He converted 16 of 20 field-goal attempts last season.

USC: Southern California has fired Coach Clay Helton two games into his seventh season in charge.

Athletic Director Mike Bohn made the move two days after an embarrassing 42-28 home loss to Stanford.

Helton went 46-24 during his improbable tenure in charge of the longtime West Coast college football powerhouse. Helton twice took over as USC’s interim head coach before getting the job on a permanent basis late in the 2015 season.

Helton’s Trojans won one Pac-12 title and one Rose Bowl, but otherwise struggled to live up to the sky-high expectations at USC. He was 19-14 since the 2017 season.

ARKANSAS: The Southeastern Conference fined Arkansas $100,000 after Razorbacks fans rushed the field following last Saturday’s 40-21 win over Texas.

The fans violated the league’s access to competition area policy that was adopted in 2004. It states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times.”

Arkansas beat its former Southwest Conference before a crowd of 74.531 – the ninth-largest in Arkansas history. It was the Razorbacks’ first win over Texas in Fayetteville since 1981. The win vaulted Arkansas into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2016. The 20th-ranked Razorbacks host Georgia Southern on Saturday.

It’s a second offense for Arkansas, which also was fined following a win over LSU in 2014. A first offense is $50,000. The fine jumps to $250,000 for third and subsequent offenses.

Funds go to the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

LSU: Running back John Emery Jr. is expected to miss the remainder of the season for academic reasons, Coach Ed Orgeron said.

Emery, a junior, was expected to compete to be the Tigers’ starting running back this season, but has been ruled academically ineligible.

“Right now, he’s unavailable,” Orgeron said, stopping short of saying Emery would definitely miss the entire season. “Things could change. If they do change, we’ll play him … but that’s out of my control.”

Emery already had missed LSU’s first two games – a 38-27 loss at UCLA and a 34-7 win over McNeese State – but Orgeron until Monday had expressed hope that Emery might be cleared to play.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »