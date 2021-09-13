Police on Monday identified a Windham woman as the pedestrian who died after being hit by a car Friday on Roosevelt Trail.

Lisa Reynolds, 47, died at the scene of the crash on Roosevelt Trail near the intersection of Trails End Road, Windham police said. Reynolds was hit shortly before 8 p.m. by an eastbound 2009 GMC Sierra driven by Margaret Hunter, 51, of Cape Elizabeth.

Capt. William Andrew said the crash remains under investigation and there are no pending charges against Hunter. The police department is in the process of reconstructing the crash, he said.

Hunter was not injured in the crash.

