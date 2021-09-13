Michael Mulhern: ‘Phoenix from the Ashes’

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Through Oct. 23. Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

There are many ways to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and one way is by carving out some quiet time to view the work of late contemporary abstract painter Michael Mulhern. You’ll see works that span his entire lifetime with an emphasis on his Ash Road series that were recently discovered in a storage unit. Mulhern was working on these painting from his Manhattan studio located near the Twin Towers and saw the disaster unfold in front of him as his windows were shattered and smoke and debris filled the room. The National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York has two of Mulhern’s works in its permanent collection. See several others for yourself in Falmouth.

Park(ing) Day

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Congress Street, Downtown Portland. congresssquarepark.org

Take a stroll up, down and around Congress Street in Portland, and you’ll quickly discover something wonderful. In fact, you might even partake. Park(ing) Day is being presented by Portland Downtown, Portland Trails, Portland Society for Architecture and Friends of Congress Square Park. In Portland, and in cities and towns across the world, parking spaces are temporarily repurposed into tiny parks where art, play, activism and other magic will happen.

Agatha Christie’s ‘Black Coffee: A Murder Mystery with Hercule Poirot’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Sept. 26. Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., Freeport, $20, $10 students, 18 and under. fcponline.org

Nobody spins a murder mystery quite like Agatha Christie with her Belgian detective character Hercule Poirot. “Black Coffee” is a tale involving Sir Claud Amory who has invented a dangerous weapon. The formula for it gets stolen, and a murder follows with multiple suspects for both crimes. In comes Poirot to save the day in a tale that is both dramatic and comedic and even has a little romance. Masks will be required for all audience members.

Maine Craft Association Fine Craft Show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Camp Ketcha, 336 Black Point Road, Scarborough, $5 entrance fee, free for under 18. mainecrafts.org

Too soon for holiday shopping? That’s for you to decide but one place where you’ll find a vast array for those on your list – and let’s face it, for yourself too – is in Scarborough this weekend. The Maine Craft Association Fine Craft Show features hand-crafted objects by fine artists from Maine and New Hampshire. The show happens outdoors, and you’ll be free to roam around the expansive grounds and chat with some of the artists about their work.

