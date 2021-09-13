The Annual Yard Sale at Blue Point Congregational Church will be held at Blue Point Congregational Church on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough. There will be books, toys, sporting, furniture, house wares, clothing, games, puzzles, and more. as well as baked goods and a barbecue luncheon. The church is follow all CDC recommendations — masks are required.

The annual Maine Trucking for Kids Convoy takes place Sunday, Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a touch-a-truck, truck show, food and more. The convoy leaves at noon rain or shine. Line up between 8 and 11 a.m. at Scarborough Downs. Help carry on the tradition of Maine’s 23rd Convoy. The first 50 who donate at least $150 will get a T-shirt. For more information, contact Jim Costa (207) 420-1816. Proceeds benefit Camp Sunshine and Camp Postcard. Donations are accepted year round at mpda.org/trucking4kids

The Third Annual American Legion Post #76 Car Show takes place Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 42 Manson Libby Road in Scarborough. There will be music, food and the Best in Show and other prizes will be awarded at 2 p.m.

Scarborough, Maine—The First Congregational Church of Scarborough will offer its 5th annual public dinner catered by Moe’s Original Bar-B-Q on Wednesday, Sept. 22 starting at 5 p.m. The church is located at 167 Black Point Road in Scarborough.

This year’s event will be take-out. Cost of the meals is $12, cash. Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until food runs out. The meal will include pulled pork and BBQ sauce, baked beans, potato salad, and

cornbread.

