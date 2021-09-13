CAPE ELIZABETH — The Scarborough volleyball team passed a big test Monday night.

The Red Storm, who won their first three matches in straight sets, rallied against Cape Elizabeth. Scarborough won the fourth game, then eked out a 15-13 decision in the fifth to win 3-2 and stay undefeated, affirming its status as a top contender in Class A.

“We want and need to be tested like this to end up where we want to end up at the end of the season,” said Scarborough Coach Kim Stoddard. “Win or lose, we’ll take this competition. We’re very ready for (the top teams). My kids play at their best when they’re under pressure.”

The Red Storm (4-0) erased an early 7-2 deficit in the first game, then went up 22-16. Cape Elizabeth rallied to pull even before Scarborough held on for a 25-23 win as Mya Jones hinted at a big match to come with six assists.

Cape Elizabeth (3-2) flipped the switch and won the second set 25-19 behind the serving and passing of setter Maeve McQueeney. The Capers then raced to a 21-7 lead before easily taking the third game 25-16 as Anastasia Chepurko and Madalynn Vaine each enjoyed long service runs.

With the Capers up 10-7 and hoping to close it out in the fourth set, Scarborough rallied, going on a 12-3 run behind the serving of Gwen Dorsey. The Capers got back within 19-17, but the Red Storm scored the final six points to close it out 25-17, evening the match.

The first-to-15-points winner-take-all fifth game was tight throughout with four ties and three lead changes. An ace by Jones put Scarborough ahead to stay. Then, clinging to a 14-13 advantage, the Red Storm wrapped it up, as Jones set up Dorsey for a match-ending kill.

“This just really showed us coming together as a team,” said Jones, who had 21 assists, including seven in the decisive fifth game. “We’re so close and it’s great for us to show our potential. I’m really proud of my teammates.”

Stoddard added: “Individually, we have fantastic volleyball players, but they’re also jelling really well as a team and coming together. We trusted the next person to make a great set and take a big swing.”

Maddie Strouse had nine kills, Julia Strouse added 14 assists and freshman Natalie Moynihan finished with 11 kills for Scarborough.

Cape Elizabeth was led by McQueeney’s 21 assists, Annaliese Rudberg’s nine kills and Amy Rasco’s eight kills.

“It’s a learning process every day,” said Capers Coach Sarah Boeckel. “(Scarborough) just got a few more serves in. Their service prevented us from running our offense.

“I take nothing but positives from this. Of course we wanted the win, but I’m so impressed how we kept fighting.”

