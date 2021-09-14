Clara Belanger, born Oct. 4, 1929, passed away peacefully at Southridge Rehabilitation and Living Center on Tuesday September 7, 2021, at the adoring age of 91.

Her six surviving children said their goodbyes as she rejoined her loving husband of 75 years, Rosaire, Belanger. Her abundant family will keep her forever in their hearts: daughter Norma Guillereault, and husband Roland Guillereault, son Raymond Belanger, and wife Linda Monamoney, son Jim Belanger, and wife Anita Belanger, son Lucien Belanger and wife, Lynne Belanger, daughter, Karen Belanger-Richmond and husband, Francis Richmond, and daughter Marcia Belanger.

Clara and Rosaire meet in Wallagrass-Aroostook County where they were born. They moved south to Biddeford with their first two children where Rosaire found work at Maremont in Saco, Maine. They bought their family home on St. Mary’s Street, Biddeford where they have another four children and the family thrived there for over 60 years.

This family legacy continues with many grandchildren, who will remember her love for playing games with them. Sandra Thereault, Craig Guillereault, and John Guillereault. Breanna Young, and Samuel Belanger. Kristen Boudreau, Kyle Belanger, and John Troegner. Jillian Gentile, Hayley Bilbrey, Meagan Achenbauch, Matthew Binette, and Caitlin Binette. Craig Chabot, Bryan Belanger, Kendra Mathews, and Calvin Poissant. Followed by her sweet great-grandchildren, Katherine, David, Mathew, Kayley, Sophia, Jack, Victoria, Henry, Leeland, and her namesake, Clara. Most recently her great-great-granddaughter Isla Letellier.

While Clara raised her family in Biddeford she made loving friends were she worked for Dr. Joseph Girardi, Kesslen Shoe in Kennebunk, and Nike shoe in Saco. But by far her favorite role was hosting a bingo bus from Biddeford to Rochester, New Hampshire.

She was also well known in the community as a devoted Catholic parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church. She volunteered and managed the St. Vincent de Paul fund raising rummage sale in the basement of the church. Her efforts helped raise money for families in need which was very near and dear to her heart.

Her one surviving sibling, Roy Michaud, will always remember her fun loving sense of humor and love for country music, singing, and playing guitar with her sister Dora, and brother Eddie. If you peeked around a corner you would find her singing Patsy Cline, and doing her sweet little dance.

Clara always had such a warm loving smile and a special way to build friendships and to no surprise that was never truer than the beautiful bond she made with the caregivers who looked after her at Southridge. Dementia was ever present but her love for many staff members that cared for was a strong loving bond. Many of them called her Meme. Thanks to all those who opened their hearts and arms and supported her and our family. For all those who knew her — you were blessed!

In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Clara Belanger to Southridge Rehabilitation and Living Center, Attn: Activities Director, Debbie Cartonio, 10 May St., Biddeford, Me. O4005

Family and friends will gather for a celebration of life in the summer of 2022.

