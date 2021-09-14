There are plenty of controversies in medicine where physicians disagree with each other. Vaccination against COVID-19 is not one of them.
As soon as the vaccine was available late last year, every physician I know got vaccinated, as did I and all of our families once they could. I have practiced medicine in our community for 30 years. I do not know of a single legitimate, licensed physician in our community who is eligible and is not vaccinated, and this includes pregnant physicians as well.
You have not seen, and will likely not see, letters to the editor from us arguing against vaccination. This is because the benefits of vaccination against COVID – prevention of serious illness, hospitalization and death – are far, far greater than any risk of adverse events from the vaccine (which, to date, have been exceedingly rare).
Huge thanks to those who have rolled your sleeve up already – especially the teens for whom a shot is often scary. And to those who have not yet received your shot: Please reach out to your physician to get accurate and up-to-date information about COVID vaccination.
Mary Harkins Becker, M.D.
Yarmouth
