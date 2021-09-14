The Maine Board of Funeral Service agreed Tuesday to cut a deal with Affordable Cremation Solutions owner Ken Kincer that would prevent him from holding a funeral license for at least a decade.
The panel unanimously approved a proposed consent agreement that would, if Kincer agrees, allow him to seek a new license in 10 years if he can show he has rehabilitated himself and stayed away from drugs and alcohol for at least three years.
The business was shut down, and its funeral licenses were suspended in June by Maine’s Board of Funeral Service, which said it found unrefrigerated bodies stacked in its basement.
Investigators cited a public health violation because they found an odor of decomposition and the unrefrigerated bodies of 11 people in the basement.
By offering a consent deal, the board would not need to prove the allegations in a public hearing unless Kincer decides to fight to keep his license.
This story will be updated.

