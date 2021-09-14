AUBURN — Amelia Donsbach scored two goals to help the Brunswick field hockey team edge Edward Little 2-1 in a Class A North game Tuesday night.

Donsbach scored her first in the second when she converted from Kelsey Sullivan. Her second and the eventual game winner came in the third on a pass from Ava Wolverton. Ahavah Burch made seven saves.

Leah Thibodeau scored for the Red Eddies while Kasie Smith had 14 saves.

MORSE 4, OCEANSIDE 1: Dylan Barr and Lily Clifford scored two goals apiece as the Shipbuilders (2-1-1) beat the Mariners (1-1) in Rockland.

GIRLS SOCCER

HALL-DALE 13, WISCASSET 0: Jenna Lee scored three goals to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Wolverines in Farmingdale.

Lily Platt and Marie Benoit each scored two goals for Hall-Dale, while Iris Ireland, Bethany Ives, Julia Nott, Eliza Heron, Zoe Soule and Addie Tinkham added goals for the Bulldogs.

Emilie Crocker had 31 saves for Wiscasst.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: