AUBURN — Amelia Donsbach scored two goals to help the Brunswick field hockey team edge Edward Little 2-1 in a Class A North game Tuesday night.
Donsbach scored her first in the second when she converted from Kelsey Sullivan. Her second and the eventual game winner came in the third on a pass from Ava Wolverton. Ahavah Burch made seven saves.
Leah Thibodeau scored for the Red Eddies while Kasie Smith had 14 saves.
MORSE 4, OCEANSIDE 1: Dylan Barr and Lily Clifford scored two goals apiece as the Shipbuilders (2-1-1) beat the Mariners (1-1) in Rockland.
GIRLS SOCCER
HALL-DALE 13, WISCASSET 0: Jenna Lee scored three goals to lead the Bulldogs to a win over the Wolverines in Farmingdale.
Lily Platt and Marie Benoit each scored two goals for Hall-Dale, while Iris Ireland, Bethany Ives, Julia Nott, Eliza Heron, Zoe Soule and Addie Tinkham added goals for the Bulldogs.
Emilie Crocker had 31 saves for Wiscasst.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Police: West Bath man charged with child endangerment after 4-year-old fires gun
-
Nation & World
Giant California sequoias wrapped in aluminum blankets as fire nears
-
Religion and Values
White evangelicals refusing vaccines at higher rates – but not missionaries
-
Nation & World
Judge rules Tennessee governor’s mask opt-out can endanger kids with disabilities
-
Health
Almost all UMaine System residential students have verified COVID-19 vaccination