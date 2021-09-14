WESTBROOK — Elly Young provided an unassisted goal and Grace Wallace added a goal on a pass from Nadia Gorman as Westbrook opened its field hockey season with a 2-0 win over Portland/Deering on Monday.
Ella Burdin made 16 saves for Portland/Deering (0-5), and Autumn Odell stopped all six shots for the Blue Blazes.
SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 2, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 1: The Phoenix (2-1-2) won their second game, outlasting the Seahawks in overtime in Jay.
Ella Plourde and Paris Howes scored goals for Spruce Mountain. Leah Burgess had an assist, and goalie Jayden Achorn stopped five shots.
Seahawks goalie Jaylyn Crocker turned back 16 of 18 shots.
Avery Barter set up Megan Leeman’s goal for Boothbay/Wiscasset (1-1).
MORSE 1, MT. ARARAT 1: Lily Kosloski scored for the Eagles (2-1-2) in a draw with the Shipbuilders (1-1-1) at Bath.
Dylan Barr scored for Morse.
BOYS’ SOCCER
CHEVERUS 7, MASSABESIC 0: Jackson Kinglsey had a pair of second-half goals as the Stags (2-2) handled the visiting Mustangs (0-4).
Emmet Schuele, Liam Fedrizzi and Anton Behuniak had first-half goals for Cheverus, which led 3-0 at halftime. Brady Hoglund and Oden Strock rounded out the scoring.
Mark Cunningham stopped 18 shots for Massabesic.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
TRAIP ACADEMY 1, WELLS 0: Molly Sawtell scored the only goal on a feed from Noelle Denholm 12:22 into the second half, scoring from just inside the 6-yard box as the Rangers (4-0) outlasted the Warriors (2-2) at Kittery.
Mia Pasciuto had three saves for Wells; Olivia O’Leary stopped eight shots for Traip Academy.
– Eli Canfield of the Times Record contributed to this report
