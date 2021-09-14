Baby Lily Rae Dumas 2021 – 2021 HARPSWELL – Baby Lily Rae Dumas died Sept. 4, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick. She is survived by her parents, William J. Dumas and Kayla R. Wing of Harpswell; her great-grandparents, Priscilla and Larry Wing of Winthrop, J. Carole Marsh of Winthrop, Bob Doyle of Winthrop; her grandparents, George Dumas and wife Nerida of Ponce, Puerto Rico, Edith Dumas of Portsmouth, N.H., Larry Wing Jr. of Winthrop, Shelly Stevens of Winthrop; a brother, David Dumas of Harpswell; two sisters, Amanda Dumas of Brunswick, Katie Goode and husband Christopher of Bath. A graveside committal service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021 in Hillcrest Cemetery, Harpswell. Arrangements are in the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Memorial contributions honoring Lily can be made to Madeline’s Mission, a nonprofit that helps support families with child loss

