TEWKSBURY, Mass. – Susan Jane “Suzy” (French) Stewart, 64, longtime Tewksbury resident, passed away after a brief period of declining health on Sept. 10, 2021. She was the wife of David J. Stewart with whom they celebrated their 42nd Wedding Anniversary this past October.Susan was born in Revere, Mass. on August 17, 1957, a daughter of the late Edward G. French and the late Carolyn J. (Mundo) French. She grew up and was educated in Tewksbury, graduating with the Tewksbury High School class of 1975.She enjoyed shopping, scrapbooking spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She loved going to her camp in Raymond, Maine where she would enjoy spending time at the lake and on her boat. Susan worked for the IRS in the Human Resource Department first in Andover, Mass. then in Lowell, Mass. retiring after 30 years of service.She is survived by her children, David E. Stewart and his wife Danielle Stewart of Freemont, N.H, Timothy J. Stewart and his wife Amy Stewart of Dunstable Mass.; grandchildren, Klayton Stewart, Aria Stewart, Nora Stewart, Owen Stewart and she was anticipating her fifth grandchild in November. She is also survived by her brothers, Edward French and Robert French; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and her extended family in Maine.You are invited to. her calling hours on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, from 2 p.m.- 5 p.m. with a prayer service at 5 p.m. at the Tewksbury Funeral Home, 1 Dewey St., Tewksbury, MA 01876 (978)-851 2061. Her committal service will take place on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Forest City Cemetery in South Portland, Maine.In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions may be made in her memory to:St. Jude’sResearch HospitalTribute ProgramPO Box 1000Dept. 142Memphis, TN 38101-9908 http://www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com

