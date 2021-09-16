The high school football season enters Week 3, with plenty of intriguing matchups on tap.

Here’s a capsule look at games in Central Maine, as well as the Midcoast.

CLASS B

Brunswick (1-1) at Cony (1-0)

When: 2 p.m., Saturday

Where: Messalonskee Athletic Complex, Messalonskee High School, Oakland

Last week: Brunswick 28, Brewer 12. Cony vs. Mt. Blue canceled.

Impact Players: Brunswick- Wes Cooper (RB/DB), Sam Cassidy (QB), Colby Nadeau (C/LB), Wilder Burns (OT/DT), Dalton Cooper (FB/LB). Cony- Aidan Coulombe (RB/LB), Ashton Dennett (WR/DB), Davyn Flynn (QB), Casey Mills (TE/DE), Sam Flannery (WR/DB).

Outlook: The Dragons found some magic on the ground in 28-12 win over Brewer last week. Dalton Cooper returns after missing the last two games, and will join his brother, Wes, in the backfield to provide a formidable attack. The return of Dalton thrusts Nadeau back into his traditional position at center. The Rams, whose game last week with Mt. Blue was canceled, will be without starting quarterback James Presti, who is out with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Sophomore Davyn Flynn will step in under center to guide a Cony offense that will likely rely more on its run attack.

Messalonskee (1-1) at Brewer (0-2)

When: 7, tonight

Where: Doyle Field, Brewer

Last week: Messalonskee 34, Edward Little 8. Brunswick 28, Brewer 12.

Impact players: Messalonskee — Brady Doucette (QB/FS), Giovanni Caccamo (RB/LB), Simon Bessey (RB), Bryce Crowell (RB). Brewer — Cameron Hughes (RB), Ryder Goodwin (QB).

Outlook: The Eagles are riding high off a 34-8 win over Edward Little last week, snapping a 22-game losing streak that dated to 2017. Messalonskee’s offense had no trouble with the Red Eddies, as Doucette (14 carries, 111 yards, four touchdowns) led the triple-option attack out of the spread, getting help from Caccamo (16 carries, 84 yards, touchdown). Bessey (seven carries, 49 yards) also provides another weapon out of the backfield. The Witches are 0-2, but had tough matchups against Bangor and Brunswick to start the season. Brewer is in need to get its offense rolling, scoring 25 points in its first two games.

Windham (1-0) at Lawrence (2-0)

When: 7, tonight

Where: Keyes Field, Fairfield

Last week: Windham vs. Falmouth canceled. Lawrence 27, Skowhegan 20

Impact players: Windham — Will Ledbetter (QB), Dylan Matheson (DL, OL), Nick Garrison (TE), Jason Scott (TE, DE), Colby Mizner (RB). Lawrence — Andrew Trombley (QB, DB), Matt Trombley (FB, LB), Lucas Campbell (TE, DL), Tobey Sullivan (OL, DL), Parker Higgins (RB, DB).

Outlook: After edging one B North favorite in Skowhegan, Lawrence gets another in an Eagles team that routed Brunswick in its season opener. The Bulldogs will force Windham to have an answer for a rushing attack that has gained 645 yards over two games, while Windham will throw one of B North’s best quarterbacks in Ledbetter at a Lawrence defense that struggled at times against Skowhegan’s passing game.

CLASS C

MCI (0-1) at Winslow (1-1)

When: 1 p.m., Saturday.

Where: Poulin Field, Winslow

Last week: Medomak Valley 8, MCI 7. Winslow 35, Hampden 12

Impact players: MCI — Kyle Hall (QB), Bryce Bussell (OL, DL), Max Bottenfield (WR), Braydon Fitts (WR), Braeden Kennedy (RB). Winslow — Evan Bourget (RB, LB), Jared Newgard (QB), Jack Dorval (RB, LB), Tyler Brockway (TE, DE).

Outlook: This matchup between Class C rivals that are often in each other’s way in the postseason comes as both are looking for that familiar playoff form. The Huskies got off to a sluggish start but still were a missed field goal away from winning their opener, while Winslow shook off a loss to York by handling Hampden Academy. The key for the Huskies will be containing Bourget, who ran wild in the victory over the Broncos.

Cape Elizabeth (1-0) at Gardiner (1-1)

When: 7 p.m., Saturday

Where: Messalonskee High School Field, Oakland

Last week: Cape Elizabeth 40, Fryeburg 8. York 21, Gardiner 8.

Impact players: Cape Elizabeth — Nick Laughlin (WR, DB), Colin Campbell (RB, DB), Caden McDuffie (QB, LB), Gabe Harrison (OL, DL), Colin Smith (OL, LB). Gardiner — Wyatt Chadwick (QB, DB), Colton Dube (RB, LB), Hunter Burgess (TE, LB), Cole Brann (WR, DB), Owen Pushard (RB, LB).

Outlook: The Tigers will face a challenge as they look to get on the plus side of the .500 mark. The Capers are a versatile offense that can spread teams out or bring everyone in and ground it out, so Gardiner will have to be ready for both a heavy run game and a McDuffie-led passing attack. The Tigers have been impressive on defense so far this season, but they’ll have their hands full with Laughlin, who totaled nearly 300 all-purpose yards.

Hampden Academy (0-2) at Nokomis (0-2)

When: 1 p.m., Saturday

Where: Nokomis Regional High School, Newport

Last week: Belfast 7, Nokomis 6. Winslow 35, Hampden 12

Impact players: Nokomis — Grady Hartsgrove (QB), A.J. Leali (RB), Ryan McAtee (OL), Madden White (WR), Aaron Mooers (WR). Hampden — Landen Gabric (Util.)

Outlook: The Warriors are coming off a tough 1-point loss to the Lions last week in Belfast. The good news for Nokomis is the defense (21 points in two games) has kept teams in check. However, the offense (13 points in two games) needs to get rolling and find the end zone. Hampden may be the opponent to break the scoring open. The Broncos have allowed 49 points in their first two games of the season and have had their own struggles (20 points in two games) on offense. Gabric, a 6-4 basketball standout, provides a weapon on offense for Hampden.

CLASS D

Freeport (2-0) at Foxcroft Academy (2-0)

When: 6, tonight

Where: Oakes Field, Foxcroft Academy, Dover-Foxcroft

Last week: Freeport 46, John Bapst 12. Foxcroft 41, Oak Hill 26.

Impact Players: Freeport- Tony Casale (RB/OLB), Danny Casale (WR/CB), Cody Arsenault, (OT/DE), Cam Desrosiers (OT/NT), Aidan Heath (QB/DE). Foxcroft- Caden Crocker (RB/WR), Austin Seavey (QB), Jackson Smith (WR).

Outlook: This showdown features a battle of possibly the two best teams in Class D. The Falcons have outscored their opponents 82-12 through the first two weeks but have yet to face an offense comparable to the Ponies. The potent offenses on both sides should produce a high-scoring game while both teams will be motivated to establish themselves as the top team in the conference. Tony Casale should pace the Freeport offense once again with the occasional Heath pass. A balanced Foxcroft offense is harder to predict for the Falcons’ defense with Crocker in the backfield and a very capable Seavey under center.

Oak Hill (0-1) at Libson/St. Doms (0-1)

When: 1:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Thompson Field, Lisbon High School

Last week: Foxcroft 41, Oak Hill 26. Lisbon at Madison was canceled due to COVID-19.

Impact Players: L/St. D- Nick Blair (RB/LB), Chance Versey (OL/DL), Owen Smith (OL/DL), Jack Ramich (RB/S), Jimmy Fitzsimmons (QB). Oak Hill- Jackson Arbour (QB/LB), Tiger Hopkins (RB/LB), Hunter Lynch (OL/LB), Caden Thompson (RB/LB).

Outlook: After losing last weeks’ game due to COVID-19 issues with its opponent, Lisbon/St. Doms is hungry to earn its first victory of the season. Blair should see plenty of holes running behind a stout line led by Smith and Versey, while Ramich provides a change of pace. Hopkins and Thompson provide a similar rushing attack for Oak Hill while Lynch looks to plug up the running lanes for Blair and Ramich. With both sides needing a victory, each team will likely go deep into the playbook if needed to earn a victory.

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (1-0) at John Bapst (0-1)

When: 3 p.m., Saturday.

Where: Pottle Field, Hermon

Last week: Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale had a bye. Freeport 46, John Bapst 12.

Impact players: W/M/H-D — Dom Trott (FB, LB), Logan Baird (HB, DB), Jake Umberhind (OL, DL), Andrew Foster (QB), Ethan Neal (TE, DE). John Bapst — Jordan Kimball (QB, DB), Corey Butler (RB, DE), Kyle Long (HB, LB), Jack Perkins (FB, LB), Nic Hachey (WR, DB).

Outlook: The Ramblers are going to look to keep an offense that was clicking two weeks ago against Bucksport in top shape. Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale ran for 271 yards in that game, with Trott accounting for 158 of them and four touchdowns. Slowing him and the Ramblers’ ground game will be a tall order, but the Crusaders have some talent on both sides of the ball themselves, with the senior Kimball leading the way.

EIGHT-MAN

Gray-New Gloucester (1-1) at Mt. Ararat/Hyde (2-0)

When: 7:30, tonight

Where: Mt. Ararat High School Stadium Field, Topsham

Last week: Mt. Ararat 36, Mountain Valley 0. Gray-New Gloucester 38, Sacopee Valley 12.

Impact Players: MTA/Hyde- Kaiden Getchal (RB/LB) Shea Farrell (RB/WR/DB), Elliott Douglass (OT/DT), Kyle Graffam (OL/LB), Mackenzie Wilkins (QB/DB). GNG- Mikey Ryan (QB), Max MacCallum (OL/DL), Ben Powell (WR/DB).

Outlook: The defending eight-man state champion Eagles don’t seem to have missed a beat so far, outscoring opponents 78-12 over the first two games. The backfield combination of Getchal and Farrell continues to be a nightmare for opposing defenses and will likely carry the offense again when the Patriots come to town. Gray-New Gloucester is coming off its first win of the season, a 38-12 decision over Sacopee Valley last week. Look for Ryan, a junior quarterback, to pace the offense on the ground and through the air as the Patriots try to match a Mt. Ararat offense that has looked unstoppable thus far.

Mount View (0-1) at Morse (1-1)

When: 7, tonight

Where: McMann Stadium, Bath

Last week: Camden Hills 60, Morse 42. Waterville 42, Mount View 12.

Impact Players: Morse- Josh ter Mors (QB/DB), Ben Doughty (RB/LB), Gabe Aucoin (RB/DB), Alex Maccio (C/DE), Elliott Dorr (WR). Mount View- Wyatt Evensen (RB/LB), Sammy Valleau (RB), Rayon Kirby Jr. (TE/LB).

Outlook: After the Shipbuilders were forced to reschedule their game last weekend, they should have more time to prepare for their opponent this week in the Mustangs. While the offense has been no problem, Morse has allowed 46 and 60 points in its first two games. It will look to tackle better and slow the game down on offense. Aucoin and Doughty should again see most of the workload out of the backfield. Evensen and Kirby Jr. will look to clog up the holes while Valleau should also contribute on the ground. Both teams are coming off losses in Week 2, so something will have to give tonight.

Dirigo (0-2) at Maranacook (0-0)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Ricky Gibson Field of Dreams, Readfield

Last week: Spruce Mountain 52, Dirigo 22. Cheverus at Maranacook canceled.

Impact players: Dirigo — Charlie Houghton (QB, FS), Trent Holman (WR, DB), Trenton Hutchinson (WR, DB), Curtis Errington (RB, LB), Lucas Micks (OL, DL). Maranacook — Chris Reid (QB), Seth White (WR), Thomas Struck (TE), Owen Dunn (RB), Mark Thibodeau (RB, DL).

Outlook: After seeing each of its first two games canceled, Maranacook finally gets to open its season. The Black Bears will bring a lot to the table for Dirigo to defend, with Reid having a deep cast of pass catchers to throw to. Maranacook should also be an aggressive defensive team, but it will have to deal with the question of game speed. The Cougars are 0-2, but they’re acclimated to the varsity pace, and the Black Bears will need to make sure they’re not caught off guard early.

Camden Hills (2-0) at Waterville (2-0)

When: 7, tonight

Where: Drummond Field, Waterville

Last week: Waterville 42, Mount View 12: Camden Hills 60, Morse 42.

Impact players: Waterville — Liam Van Oesen (QB), Billy Place (RB), Tyson Smith (RB), Spencer Minihan (WR), Julian Naborowsku (WR), Adam Sirois (OL). Camden Hills — Hunter Norton (RB), Lewis Mainella (RB), Ryan Clifford (QB), JJ Harrington (OL).

Outlook: This is a game that has the potential to be a shootout. Both teams have had no trouble offensively through the first two weeks of the season, with Waterville collecting 102 points in its first two games, while Camden Hills has scored 112. Von Oesen has been the key to the offensive attack for the Purple Panthers. In two games, he’s rushed for 483 yards and seven touchdowns. The Waterville defense showed improvement last week as well, allowing just 12 points to Mount View. Camden Hills played pulled out a win in a shootout with Morse last week, a game that was put together at the last minute when opponents from both teams had to pull out due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

CROSSOVER

Oxford Hills (2-0) at Skowhegan (0-2)

When: 7, tonight

Where: Reginald Clark Memorial Field, Skowhegan

Last week: Oxford Hills 43, Sanford 0. Lawrence 27, Skowhegan 20

Impact players: Oxford Hills — Eli Soehren (QB), Matthew Doucette, Isaiah Oufiero (FB), Wyatt Knightly (RB), Peter Morrison (RB). Skowhegan — Adam Savage (QB), Quintcey McCray (WR, DB), Tyler Annis (WR, DB), Hunter McEwen (RB, LB), Kaden Salley (OL, DL).

Outlook: The River Hawks are one play away from being 1-1, and are only a few away from being 2-0. Instead, they’ll need to beat an Oxford Hills team that’s off to a red-hot start in order to avoid falling to 0-3. The Vikings haven’t allowed a point yet, and their versatile offense has put up 97 points in two games. Still, Skowhegan’s passing game, led by impressive junior Savage, is a difficult operation to contain.

