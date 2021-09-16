The Freeport and Foxcroft Academy football teams are feeling good about themselves heading into a Week 3 showdown Friday night.

And they should be, as both teams are 2-0 and are coming off convincing victories last weekend.

While the Ponies and Falcons have enjoyed strong starts, both coaches know how pivotal this showdown might be.

“When you win, you feel good about yourself, but you’ve got to put it behind you the following Monday and focus on the task at hand,” said Freeport head coach Paul St. Pierre, whose team has outscored its opponents 82-12 through two games. “The boys have done a great job of that this week and know how important this game is.”

Added Foxcroft head coach Danny White: “It’s early, but we’re definitely getting to that point where teams start to separate from one another in the standings. … It’s a long season, but we understand the magnitude of being 3-0 heading into the bye. 3-0 looks a whole lot better than 2-1.”

Here’s a closer look at the Freeport-Foxcroft Academy matchup.

When: 6 p.m., Friday

Where: Oakes Field, Foxcroft Academy, Dover-Foxcroft

Coach St. Pierre on Foxcroft Academy: “I have been very impressed with what I’ve seen on film from Foxcroft. Their offense will keep us guessing on defense and they have speed all over the field. Their passing game is very solid and will challenge our secondary. I’m expecting a great game to unfold.”

Coach White on Freeport: “They appear to be sized and very skilled up front, but what really jumps out at me is the athleticism they possess. All over the field, they are fast and skilled which is what we built our team on, so it should be a good matchup in that aspect. Our defense will have to keep their heads up at all times.”

Keys to the game: The Falcons will need to stay disciplined on defense to match the potent Ponies offense, which is led by quarterback Austin Seavey. Though they’ve allowed just 12 points through the first two games, the Falcons have yet to face an explosive offense like the Ponies and will be challenged in that aspect. St. Pierre knows his team has the athletic ability to go toe-to-toe with Foxcroft but said the mental aspect of the game will be key Friday.

“I’m looking to see how we respond if Foxcroft has some big plays, something they are very capable of,” said St. Pierre. “If our players can respond like that against a team like Foxcroft it will be very nice to see.”

Freeport will run as much as it can with Tony Casale and Nick White. If forced to go to a negative game script, quarterback Aidan Heath and wideout Danny Casale could make a difference.

For the Ponies, tackling in space is their main concern.

“If we can make tackles in the open field and control the line of scrimmage we’ll put ourselves in a good position to win,” said White.

Foxcroft Academy will rely on the right arm of Austin Seavey and the legs of Caden Crocker to pace the offense. Seavey could give the Falcons secondary headaches, but the ball-hawking Casale twins could make an impact on defense.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: