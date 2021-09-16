PORTLAND — Lucy Hart scored 9:00 into play and the goal held up as the Waynflete girls soccer team shut out Richmond on Thursday.

Jesse Connors turned back a pair of penalty kicks for Waynflete (2-2-0) to seal the victory.

The Bobcats fall to 1-2-0.

BUCKFIELD 10, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 0: Annabelle Thone scored a hat trick and added an assist to lift the Bucks (2-2) to a win over the Seahawks (0-2) in Wiscasset.

Cora Brewster had two goals and an assist. Isabelle Laughton and Brittany Carrier had a goal and assist. Kai Trenoweth, Sami Patenaude and Mya Austin all had one goal. Ruby Cyr only needed to make one save in goal.

Emilie Crocker made 21 saves for Boothbay/Wiscasset.

FIELD HOCKEY

LEAVITT 5, MORSE 0: Cierra Barker scored a hat trick in the Hornets (3-1) win over the Shipbuilders (2-2-1) in Turner.

Emma Beedy had a goal and two assists while Ava Gagnon notched a goal. Eve Martineau recorded two assists.

Paige DeMascio stopped 10 shots in the win and Gracie Hawkins turn aside 15 shots for Morse.

BOYS SOCCER

WAYNFLETE 4, RICHMOND 1: Jacob Woodman scored two goals as the Flyers (5-0) beat the Bobcats (1-4) in Portland.

Samir Sayed and Matt Adey each added a goal apiece for Waynflete.

Zander Steele scored the lone goal for the Bobcats.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: