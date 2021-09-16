In October, Mid Coast–Parkview Health will host a series of drive-thru flu shot clinics at Mid Coast Hospital’s Parkview Campus, 329 Maine St. in Brunswick. Clinics will be offered the first four weekends in October from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fall 2021 drive-thru clinic schedule is available at midcoasthealth.com/flu.

Each year, many people die from complications of infection with seasonal flu, and even more require hospitalization which could have been prevented.

Available to anyone in the community over six months of age, flu vaccinations help to prevent the spread of seasonal influenza and have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death, according to the Mid Coast/

“This year, getting a flu shot is especially important in our continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Christopher Bowe, chief medical officer of Mid Coast–Parkview Health. “This fall, with the surge of the Delta variant, we will likely be treating patients for both COVID-19 and influenza at the same time. Reducing the overall burden of respiratory illnesses is important to protect vulnerable populations at risk for severe illness, the healthcare system, and other critical infrastructure. The single best way to stop the spread of flu is to get vaccinated.”

Mid Coast–Parkview Health’s 2021 flu shot clinics are offered by CHANS Home Health & Hospice. Vaccinations are offered free of charge, but donations and insurance information are accepted. Flu vaccine will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis and supply may vary which could result in early closure for that day.

“It is more important than ever to look after your health, and getting recommended vaccines is an essential part of protecting your health and your family’s. We encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated for flu, and if you have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination we strongly encourage that as well,” said Bowe.

