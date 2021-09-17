ORONO — Maine’s public university system said most residential students have verified their coronavirus vaccination status.
The percentage of the students who have done so is more than 95 percent, the University of Maine System said late Thursday.
The percentage of full-time employees who have verified their status is about 83 percent, the system said.
The system said it is dealing with 57 known active cases of COVID-19 within the university community.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Tom Cruise gets sneak preview from SpaceX’s first private crew
-
Local & State
Teen accused of setting fire in Windham charged with arson
-
Business
Apple, Google remove opposition app as Russian voting begins
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Pandemic rules could force U.S. men’s soccer to play short-handed
-
Varsity Maine
Keep up with this weekend's high school football action
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.