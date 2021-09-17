ORONO — Maine’s public university system said most residential students have verified their coronavirus vaccination status.

The percentage of the students who have done so is more than 95 percent, the University of Maine System said late Thursday.

The percentage of full-time employees who have verified their status is about 83 percent, the system said.

The system said it is dealing with 57 known active cases of COVID-19 within the university community.

