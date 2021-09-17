ORONO — Maine’s public university system said most residential students have verified their coronavirus vaccination status.

The percentage of the students who have done so is more than 95 percent, the University of Maine System said late Thursday.

The percentage of full-time employees who have verified their status is about 83 percent, the system said.

The system said it is dealing with 57 known active cases of COVID-19 within the university community.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
COVID-19, University of Maine System
Related Stories
Latest Articles