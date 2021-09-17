BIDDEFORD — Cece Keller recorded a hat trick and an assist for Biddeford in a 7-3 field hockey win Friday against Kennebunk.

Biddeford (3-2) grabbed a 3-2 lead on a goal by Eliza Doyon late in the third quarter, then pulled away with four goals in the fourth.

Khianna Jackson, Ayla Lagasse and Jayme Walton chipped in with a goal apiece. Jackson and Jill McSorley each had two assists, and Abby Nadeau made eight saves.

Kennebunk’s Sofie Dumas scored twice. Sam McGrath got the other goal for the Rams (3-2), which tied the game in the third quarter after falling behind 2-0.

NYA/WAYNFLETE 5, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: NYA/Waynflete (3-2) scored four goals in the first quarter, including two by Emilia McKenney, on the way to a win over the Rangers (0-5) in Yarmouth.

Emily Kalinich also scored twice and Tilsley Kelly got the other goal.

LAKE REGION 5, POLAND 0: Abby Elsaesser scored three goals – two unassisted – to lead the Lakers (3-2) past the Knights (1-4) at Naples.

Sadie Terrell added a goal and an assist. Kylie Myers also scored and Emily Reardon had an assist.

Reiyn Hart needed just one save for the shutout. Emma Moreau stopped nine shots for Poland.

BOYS’ SOCCER

CAPE ELIZABETH 1, FREEPORT 0: Ben Altenburg’s goal with two minutes remaining gave the Capers (2-2) a win over the Falcons (3-2) at Cape Elizabeth.

GREELY 8, LAKE REGION 1: Tommy Bennert scored four goals, all in the first half, as the Rangers (3-2) beat the Lakers (1-3) at Cumberland.

After Ben Hanson opened the scoring for Greely, Bennert scored four straight. Cam Irish, Owen Piesik and Liam Sheff added goals, and Caleb Knox finished with three assists.

Jacob Chadbourne scored for Lake Region.

BRUNSWICK 5, MORSE 0: David Nuzuzi and Ian Clendening each converted a penalty kick in the first half as the Dragons (5-0) beat the Shipbuilders (0-5) in Brunswick.

Nuzuzi finished with two goals, and Judah Greenwald and Chris Kousky also scored. Kaelin Gerwig and Alberto Rufino-Ricardo each were credited with an assist, and Brady LaForge had six saves for the shutout.

Morse’s Isaac Ensel made 10 saves.

SACOPEE VALLEY 2, ST. DOMINIC 1: The Hawks (3-2) got two goals in the first half from Kaleb Nathaniel and held off the Saints (0-4) in Auburn.

Jonah Naratil and Chris Root assisted on Nathaniel’s goals. Wyatt Buker made 12 saves for the Hawks.

RANGELEY 5, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Chase Carmichael and Anthony Whittier each scored twice for the Lakers (2-0-1) in a win over the Lions (1-1) at Rangeley.

Keegan Donegan got the other goal.

Logan Hoffman (six saves) and Tyler Wilson (four) shared goaltending duties for GPCS.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

CAPE ELIZABETH 2, FREEPORT 0: The Capers (5-0) took the lead on an own goal, then made it 2-0 on a goal by Caroline Gentile just before halftime as they defeated the Falcons (1-4) in Freeport.

Maggie Cochran assisted on Gentile’s goal.

YORK 1, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Chloe Bourque scored on a free kick from 25 yards in the first half, and the Wildcats (3-2) shut out the Patriots (2-3) in Gray.

Isabelle Ross stopped eight shots for Gray-New Gloucester.

ST. DOMINIC 1, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Natalie Brocke scored with an assist from Avery Gravel, lifting the Saints (1-3) to a win over the Hawks (0-5) in Hiram.

RANGELEY 14, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Breezy Quimby recorded two goals and the Lakers (3-0) spread out their scoring in a win over the Lions (0-2) at Rangeley.

VOLLEYBALL

FALMOUTH 3, PORTLAND 0: Emily Charest totaled 21 assists to go with five aces and six digs, leading the Navigators (2-1) past the Bulldogs (0-2) in Portland.

The set scores were 25-8, 25-11 and 25-17.

Victoria Abbott added six aces, six kills and five digs for Falmouth. Amelia Graffam finished with four kills, and Mackenzie Nichols had six aces and five kills.

SANFORD/NOBLE 3, WESTBROOK 1: Kora Eckelman had 12 kills and had eight blocks to lead the Spartans (4-1) to a win over the Blue Blazes (1-5) at Westbrook, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23.

Grace Davie had four kills and doled out 28 assists. Rebecca King and Billi Bruno each made five digs for Sanford.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, LEWISTON 1: Emma Rothrock went 22 for 23 in serving to help the Panthers (1-3) beat the Blue Devils (0-4) in Yarmouth.

Rothrock also had nine aces and two digs.

North Yarmouth Academy won the first set, 25-9, and Lewiston won the second set, 26-24. NYA then took the next two sets, 25-23 and 25-6.

Madilyn Onorato was 18 for 19 on serves for NYA and had five aces and 11 kills. Maddy Vaillancourt finished with five aces, eight assists and one dig, Bella Moulton had three kills, and Jessica Merrill had four digs, two aces and two assists.

Abi Beaucage was 18 for 19 serving for the Blue Devils with six aces, five digs and two kills. Sage Cormier had seven digs, seven kills, three aces and two blocks. Maddie Oliveira contributed six assists, while Theresa Shaw had five digs and two kills. Audri Hilts went 6 for 7 serving with two aces and one kill.

