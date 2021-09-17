POLAND — Beverage company BlueTriton Brands, with plants in Poland and Hollis, has announced layoffs as part of what they describe as a reorganization.

It was not disclosed on Friday how many employees will be affected, although one insider reported that more than two dozen employees between the Poland and Hollis plants will be laid off.

BlueTriton Brands is formerly Nestlé Waters.

Nestle recently sold its Nestle Waters division, which included Poland Spring and numerous other water companies around the country, to the One Rock Capital Partners, which renamed the company Blue Triton.

“As the bottled water industry continues to face an array of headwinds, BlueTriton Brands, now a smaller company, is charting a re-imagined course to thrive amidst changing consumer preferences in a rapidly evolving marketplace,” according to a company spokesperson. “To compete successfully, we must continually assess how to effectively allocate and align resources, ensuring we have the right structures and sufficient capacity to do what needs to be done on accelerated time frames.

“Accordingly,” the release continues, “we have recently taken steps to reorganize our internal structure and realign resources to strengthen key functions. Unfortunately, this process also included eliminating certain positions. We recognize the personal impact of these changes on affected employees, and we are providing transition support, including separation benefits that recognize tenure and their many contributions to the company.”

The spokesperson acknowledged that the layoffs will include workers in Poland and Hollis.

“We do not anticipate reducing production at those facilities,” he wrote, “in fact, demand for our products continues to grow.”

