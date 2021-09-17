NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have decided to continue practicing at TCU next week in preparation for their Week 3 game at New England before returning to their New Orleans-area headquarters in Week 4, when they will host the New York Giants in the Superdome, Coach Sean Payton said Friday.

The Saints have been displaced to the Dallas area since Aug. 28, when they flew on hastily arranged charter flights as Hurricane Ida approached Louisiana’s coast as a powerful Category 4 Hurricane that ultimately inflicted widespread damage to homes and knocked out power to the entire New Orleans area for days.

The Saints had to cancel their final preseason game against Arizona on Aug. 28 and held their final few practices of preseason at AT&T Stadium, the home field of the Dallas Cowboys. They moved practices in Week 1 to TCU, where coach Sean Payton’s son, Connor, is a student.

While the Superdome made it through the storm relatively unscathed, the Saints first home game against Green Bay on Sept. 12 was moved to Jacksonville, Florida. At the time that decision was made, the city could not be certain it would have adequate services and hospitality assets up and running for an NFL game at 73,000-seat, downtown venue.

There were also uncertainties about available Superdome staffing at the time the decision was made to relocate the Week 1 game against the Packers, which the Saints won nonetheless, 38-3.

New Orleans then returned to the Dallas area to prepare for its Week 2 game at Carolina this Sunday.

BROWNS: Starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. will miss at least three games with a hamstring injury, a loss that will have a ripple effect through Cleveland’s defense.

Walker, who signed as a free agent in March after four seasons with Indianapolis, got hurt during Thursday’s practice. He led Cleveland with nine tackles in last week’s 33-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and he’s also the Browns’ signal-caller on defense.

DOLPHINS: Wide receiver Will Fuller will be away from the team indefinitely while he deals with a personal issue, and has been ruled out of what would have been his season debut against Buffalo on Sunday.

Dolphins Coach Brian Flores said Fuller’s situation will be considered a day-to-day issue and that the speedy wide receiver would remain on the active roster.

PACKERS: The back issue that bothered Green Bay outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith throughout the preseason will now force the Packers to play without their Pro Bowl pass rusher for the next few weeks.

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur said that Smith will be going on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least the next three games. The Packers host the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

Smith, who has 26 sacks for the Packers over the last two seasons, practiced just one day during training camp. He played only 18 snaps in the Packers’ 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints.

CHARGERS: Starting offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bulaga was battling groin and back injuries throughout training camp. He started at right tackle during last Sunday’s opener at Washington, playing 45 snaps before being sidelined early in the third quarter after tweaking his back. He did not practice this week as the Chargers prepare for Sunday’s home opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Storm Norton came in for Bulaga last week and is expected to get the start at right tackle. Bulaga will miss a minimum of three games by going on injured reserve.

COWBOYS: Offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe is out for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers after being hospitalized overnight because of heat illness.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Nsekhe was treated after practice Thursday, and the athletic trainers decided to send him to the hospital because they didn’t like the way the 35-year-old was responding to rehydration.

