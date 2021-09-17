Douglas A. Johnson 1961 – 2021 WEST BATH – Douglas A. Johnson, 60, of West Bath, passed away Sept. 13, 2021. He is survived by his two children, Braedon Russell Johnson and Emilia Rose Johnson; parents, Paul and Marcia Johnson of Brunswick; two brothers, Robert K. Johnson and wife Suzanne of Haverhill, Mass. and Gregg E. Johnson and wife Kerry of Dracut, Mass.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, He was employed by Logically of Portland as an IT support engineer. Private services with Funeral Alternatives and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care Funeral Alternatives. Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net

