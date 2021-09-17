Over 130 people, including members, guests as well as past and present board members, attended the annual People Plus summer picnic at Thomas Point Beach recently. Guests were entertained by Maine singer/songwriter and local resident Jud Caswell. All food was prepared by People Plus staff, food coordinator Chuck Annable and member volunteers. Music was sponsored by Sunnybrook Senior Living. For more information on this and other events at the People Plus Brunswick-area senior center, visit peopleplusmaine.org. (Contributed photo via People Plus)

