The Federal Hotel is under new ownership and is undergoing a complete renovation and reimaging, including a new look, menu and name for the restaurant.

Gerard Kiladjian, managing partner of the owners’ group, appeared before the Brunswick Town Council on Sept. 9 in support of the liquor license application and gave an overview of plans for the property.

Opening is scheduled for late November/early December. All the rooms, lobby and systems will be overhauled and redecorated. A new entrance from the parking lot is being completed. The biggest investment, according to Kiladjian, will be in the restaurant, which will be redesigned to include 140 seats, a U-shaped central bar, new floor-to-ceiling windows to allow for more light, a 24-seat private dining room for events and a farm-to-table, locally sourced menu. The owners are still developing the menu and are working with an experienced and well-known chef to provide guidance.

The Federal, located at 10 Water St., is the home of the former Daniel Hotel and the Capt. Daniel Stone Inn. The original house was built around 1810 and was home to the Stone family for several generations, according to the Pejepscot Historical Society. For many years, under the management of different owners, the property was operated as a hotel and restaurant. The new owners promise to restore the building to prominence in Brunswick. More details soon.

The Maine Oyster Trail is a newly launched guide to oyster experiences in the state, with links to oyster farms and farmers, oyster tours, raw bars, purchasing and trip planning. Requests can even be filtered by region and types of experience. The website at maineoysterrrail.com is interactive and allows users to create their own tour map.

Plan to visit Freeport Oct. 1, 2 or 3 for the 22nd Annual Fall Festival. Activities are planned throughout town and surrounding areas and will be focused on all ages.

Pineland Farms will host Graze on Oct. 1, a four-course dinner served with Eighteen Twenty Wines and Cold River cocktails. Food vendors include Athena’s Cantina Food Truck, Butterfield Shellfish, Captain Mowatt’s Sauces, Cobbs Hill Sugarhouse Maple Syrup, Fiore Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars, Flour & Sugar baked goods, Fresh Harvest in a Jar jams and condiments, Frontier Maple Candy and Casco Bay Moorings, which raises fresh and dried kelp. Details at visitfreeport.com.

Oct. 9 is the Maine Food Festival and Craft Expo at the fairgrounds in Topsham. It will feature gourmet food vendors with vegan and gluten-free options, craft brewers and distillers, and a bacon-eating contest. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

The Cumberland Fair is Sept. 26 through Oct. 2 at the fairgrounds, 197 Blanchard Road, Cumberland. Adults are $12, kids 12 and under free, seniors $5 Tuesday and Wednesday. Lots of tempting fair food. Visit cumberlandfair.com.

The Fryeburg Fair is Oct. 3-10, 1154 Main St., Fryeburg. More tasty foods, agriculture exhibits and midway. Tickets for adults 12 and older are $12, kids under 12 are free, seniors 65 and older are free Tuesday. Visit fryeburgfair.org.

