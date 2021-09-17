SOCCER

The British government is keeping Panama on its red list, which means the United States may have to play without star Christian Pulisic and several other U.K.-based players for its World Cup qualifier at the Central American nation on Oct. 10.

The U.S. plays at Panama between home matches against Jamaica on Oct. 7 at Austin, Texas, and vs. Costa Rica on Oct. 13 at Columbus, Ohio.

Britain requires anyone visiting a nation on its red list to quarantine upon arrival in England for 10 days. An Oct. 10 match in Panama followed by the game in Columbus would rule out Pulisic from playing for Chelsea in its Premier League match at Brentford on Oct. 16 and a home Champions League game against Malmö on Oct. 20.

U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter could be forced to leave Pulisic and other British-based players in the U.S. for training between the two qualifiers, which may cause Berhalter to bring a larger group to camp.

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY: Chloe Walton scored two goals and set up another, leading Maine (2-5) to a 5-1 win over Merrimack (0-6) in Orono.

Hana Davis, Tereza Holubcova and Brooke Sulinski added a goal apiece, and Madisyn Hartley had two assists.

HOCKEY

NHL: The St. Louis Blues will require fans and visitors who are 12 and over to show proof they have had a COVID-19 vaccine or a recent negative test before entering the Enterprise Center, the team announced Friday.

The team said the policy will take effect Oct. 15, ahead of the Blues’ home opener on Oct. 23. The policy will be periodically reviewed as circumstances change.

People attending other events as the Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre will be required to follow the same protocols and artists might request other policies. The policies will also apply to employees, event staff, sponsors, media and all others entering the venues.

• Blackhawks star Patrick Kane said he has participated in the investigation into allegations that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010, adding that he did not know anything happened at the time.

“Obviously very serious allegations, and everyone knows that,” Kane said at the annual NHL/NHLPA preseason player media tour. “But I will say that I didn’t know anything about it at the time and did participate with the investigation.”

Kane’s comments were his first since the allegations came to light. The Blackhawks launched the investigation led by a former federal prosecutor and pledged to release the findings.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion said he also was unaware of homophobic bullying of one of his former teammates that ensued.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden shot 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Dutch Open.

The 772nd-ranked Broberg rolled in a 12-foot putt at his last hole – No. 9, after starting at the 10th – for his ninth birdie of the round to set a course record at the Bernardus club in Cromvoirt.

Broberg’s only win on the European Tour came six years ago at the BMW Masters in China.

Marcus Helligkilde and Thomas Detry both shot 66 and were tied for second place.

At No. 79, Detry is the second highest-ranked player in the field. The highest is No. 57 Branden Grace, who came home in 31 to shoot 68 and was 4 under overall – eight strokes off the lead.

