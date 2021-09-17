A teenager has been charged with arson in connection with a fire at a Dunkin’ in Windham over the summer, the Maine State Police said.

The fire occurred on July 28. Windham firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the building at the Dunkin’ on Roosevelt Trail at around 8 p.m. and discovered a smoldering fire inside the walk-in freezer in the back of the building.

An investigator with the state Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire had been set, causing about $25,000 in damage, state police said in a news release Friday.

Police said the investigation determined that a 17-year-old had set the fire. That individual was charged Thursday and is on conditional release.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
windham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles