A teenager has been charged with arson in connection with a fire at a Dunkin’ in Windham over the summer, the Maine State Police said.

The fire occurred on July 28. Windham firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the building at the Dunkin’ on Roosevelt Trail at around 8 p.m. and discovered a smoldering fire inside the walk-in freezer in the back of the building.

An investigator with the state Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire had been set, causing about $25,000 in damage, state police said in a news release Friday.

Police said the investigation determined that a 17-year-old had set the fire. That individual was charged Thursday and is on conditional release.

