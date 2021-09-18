MORSE — Sierra Prebit scored in the second quarter with an assist from Maci Freeman, and the Cony field hockey team topped Morse 1-0 on Saturday.

Taylor Prebit made four saves for the shutout for Cony (4-2-0). Morse (2-3-1) goalie Gracie Hawkes stopped 10 shots.

DIRIGO 6, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 0: Emily Woods scored the first two goals, then added two more in the fourth quarter as the Cougars (4-1-1) beat the Seahawks (1-3) in Dixfield.

Grace Robbins and Jayce Brophy also scored.

Dirigo’s Kiera Kelley saved one shot and Alivia Ellis did not record a save. Boothbay’s Joelyn Crocker made 14 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

RICHMOND 13, VINALHAVEN 1: Zander Steele and Cole Alexander each had a hat trick to pace the Bobcats on Vinalhaven.

Connor Vachon added two goals for Richmond (2-2-0) while Max Viselli, Hunter Mason, Brady Alexander, Ben Fournier and Teaghan Gilpatric had one apiece. Ben Johnston made two saves.

Ira Stockman had the goal and Sam Wentworth stopped 13 shots for Vinalhaven (0-1-0).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »