BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. – Mark G. LaPierre, 65, of Bullhead City, Ariz. died at his home after a brief illness. He was born Oct. 12, 1955 in Portland, the son of Philip F. and Cecilia, A. (O’Donnell) LaPierre. He grew up on Munjoy Hill and his early childhood hobbies included collecting coins and stamps. He attended local Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1972.

Mr. LaPierre attended the University Of Maine Portland-Gorham and received an associate degree in Computer Technology. He was employed by Casco Printing Company as a sales representative. He was later employed by L.L.Bean in Freeport as an Automated Operations Specialist.

Mark relocated to the Las Vegas area where he was employed at the Golden Nugget and Caesars Palace Casinos as a computer specialist. He eventually relocated to the Bullhead City, Ariz. area and was employed by the Riverside Casino in Laughlin, Nev.

He is survived by three siblings, John L. LaPierre of East Rockaway, N.Y., Ann C. Potter of Clifton, Va., and Michael P. LaPierre of Orting, Wash. Also surviving are seven nieces and nephews.

Desert Lawn Funeral Home of Mohave Valley, Ariz. will handle the arrangements. A service will be scheduled in his birthplace of Portland, during the Summer of 2022.

