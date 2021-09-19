FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

2. “The Madness of Crowds,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

3. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

4. “Matrix,” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead)

5. “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

6. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Viking)

7. “Goodnight Moon,” by Margaret Wise Brown (Harper)

8. “The Magician,” by Colm Toibin (Scribner)

9. “The Women of Troy,” by Pat Barker (Doubleday)

10. “Billy Summers,” by Stephen King (Scribner)

Paperback

1. “Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)

2. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

3. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow & Co.)

4. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

5. “The Night Ocean,” by Paul La Farge (Penguin)

6. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin)

7. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

8. “Dune,” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

9. “Tell Them of Battles, Kings and Elephants,” by Mathias Enard (New Directions)

10. “Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Isolation Artist,” by Bob Keyes (Godine)

2. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

3. “We Share the Same Sky,” by Rachael Cerrotti (Blackstone)

4. “World Travel,” by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco)

5. “Premonition,” by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton)

6. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)

7. “Hero of Two Worlds,” by Mike Duncan (PublicAffairs)

8. “The Magic School Bus Explores Human Evolution,” by Joanna Cole (Scholastic)

9. “On Freedom,” by Maggie Nelson (Graywolf)

10. “Take One Fish,” by Josh Niland (Hardie Grant)

Paperback

1. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

2. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

3. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

4. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

5. “Why We’re Polarized,” by Ezra Klein (Simon & Schuster)

6. “The Maine Farm Table Cookbook,” by Kate Shaffer (Countryman)

7. “Recollections of My Nonexistence,” by Rebecca Solnit (Penguin)

8. “The Stranger in the Woods,” by Michael Finkel (Knopf)

9. “The Lobster Coast,” by Colin Woodard (Penguin)

10. “Having and Being Had,” by Eula Biss (Riverhead)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

