Maine already has mandated shots for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, polio and varicella for students in pre-K through grade 12. These are mandatory for obvious reasons, since these illnesses wracked up major death and misery on the world in the past.

The COVID-19 virus is now the new major illness that requires a new mandatory vaccination. Why can’t Mainers accept one more vaccine that might save them and the world?

I don’t want to see the end of mankind because of egotistical people. I’d feel better if Maine and the USA made the vaccine mandatory for everyone.

Peter Ferrante
Portland

filed under:
letter to the editor
