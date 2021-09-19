A man who was walking his dog on North Road in Parsonsfield was the victim of a hit-and-run incident, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators in a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page said a motor vehicle hit the man and left the area sometime between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday. The man was hospitalized and remains in stable condition. His dog escaped without being injured.

The sheriff’s office says it hopes that someone who travels that route can help provide a better timeline as to when the crash took place. Police did not explain why they are uncertain about the time of the incident.

“Sometimes people will hit something and are uncertain what they hit or they may think they just veered off the road, especially if this occurred in the early morning hours,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sunrise occurred at 6:25 a.m., raising the possibility that it may still have been dark when the vehicle hit the man. “Whatever the scenario, you cannot undo what occurred, so it is important to cooperate at this point, especially if you were unaware somebody was injured,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 324-1113.

