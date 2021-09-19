MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Another Buffalo-Miami game, another lopsided Bills victory. And this one might wind up hurting the Dolphins more than most of the others.

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, Zach Moss ran for two scores and the Bills knocked out Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa early with a rib injury on the way to a 35-0 win on Sunday.

Devin Singletary rushed for 82 yards and another touchdown for the Bills. Buffalo has won six consecutive games in the series, doing so by an average of 20 points per game. This marks only the second time the Bills have won six in a row against the Dolphins.

The last time the teams met was in Buffalo to end last season, a 56-26 romp by the Bills. This, somehow, was worse for Miami. It was the second-worst shutout loss by the Dolphins at home, topped only by a 43-0 defeat to New England in 2019.

Tagovailoa lasted only two series, knocked out of the game on a failed fourth-down play near midfield where Buffalo’s A.J. Epenesa blew past Dolphins right tackle Jesse Davis and was at full speed when he launched into Miami’s quarterback. Tagovailoa needed a couple tries just to get to the sideline, then was carted to the locker room not long afterward and didn’t return.

RAIDERS 26, STEELERS 17: Derek Carr threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns, including a pretty 61-yard strike to Henry Ruggs midway through the fourth quarter, as Las Vegas (1-1) won at Pittsburgh (1-1).

Carr completed 28 of 37 passes against a Pittsburgh defense that finished the game without a handful of starters, including All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who exited in the second quarter because of a groin injury.

The Steelers lost defensive tackle Tyson Alualu in the first quarter and played the entire game without veteran cornerback Joe Haden and inside linebacker Devin Bush, both of whom were inactive because of groin injuries.

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passed for 295 yards, including a 25-yard catch-and-run early in the fourth quarter that rookie running back Najee Harris turned into the first touchdown of his career, drawing the Steelers within 16-14.

49ERS 17, EAGLES 11: Jimmy Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass and ran in for a score, leading San Francisco (2-0) to a victory at Philadelphia.

Nick Bosa had two sacks and San Francisco’s stingy defense shut down Jalen Hurts, a week after Philadelphia (1-1) dominated Atlanta in a 32-6 win.

Hurts completed just 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards. He ran for 82 yards, including a 1-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

Garoppolo finished 22 of 30 for 189 yards.

BROWNS 31, TEXANS 21: Baker Mayfield came back after hurting his left shoulder, throwing a touchdown pass and running for a TD to lead Cleveland (1-1) past visiting Houston (1-1), which was in it until starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor got hurt.

Nick Chubb had a 26-yard touchdown run for the Browns, who bounced back from a Week 1 loss at Kansas City.

Mayfield went 10 for 10 after a first-half interception – and after injuring his non-throwing shoulder while making the tackle on the play. He finished 19 of 21 for 213 yards. Chubb had 95 yards on 11 carries.

The Texans were tied at halftime and moving the ball with ease before losing Taylor to a hamstring injury.

PANTHERS 26, SAINTS 7: Sam Darnold threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, and the Carolina defense turned in another strong performance in a win at home against New Orleans.

Darnold improved to 2-0 with the Panthers, connecting on TDs to Brandon Zylstra and D.J. Moore as Carolina jumped out to a 17-0 lead by outgaining the Saints 274-65 in the first half.

Christian McCaffrey added 137 yards from scrimmage and scored his first touchdown of the season as the Panthers defeated the Saints for only the second time in the last 10 tries.

Jameis Winston, who threw five TD passes in a 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers in the season opener, was held to 111 yards passing, intercepted twice and sacked four times. Alvin Kamara was limited to 5 yards on eight carries as the Saints struggled with five of the team’s offensive coaches out because of COVID-19 protocols. In all, the Saints were missing eight assistant coaches.

BEARS 20, BENGALS 17: Justin Fields played the second half after Andy Dalton exited because of a knee injury against his former team, and the rookie quarterback used Chicago’s stellar defensive performance to direct the Bears (1-1) to a win at home.

Roquan Smith returned an interception 53 yards for his first career touchdown, one of three straight picks thrown by Joe Burrow during the decisive stretch.

Fields took over on Chicago’s final drive of the second quarter after getting in on a handful of plays prior to that. But the biggest key for the Bears was the defense bouncing back after it was picked apart by Matthew Stafford in a season-opening loss at the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bears were up 20-3 before Burrow threw a 43-yard touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase. Fields then got intercepted at the Chicago 25 by Logan Wilson, who returned it to the 7. Burrow hit Tee Higgins with a 7-yard TD on the next play, cutting it to 20-17 with 3:39 remaining. But the Bears hung on for their third straight win over Cincinnati (1-1).

Fields, the No. 11 overall draft pick, completed just 6 of 13 passes for 60 yards. He also ran for 31 yards.

RAMS 27, COLTS 24: Matthew Stafford led Los Angeles (2-0) on two late scoring drives and Matt Gay made a tiebreaking 38-yard field goal with 2:23 to play in Indianapolis.

Stafford wasn’t as proficient as he was in the season-opening victory over Chicago, but he did play well – even after appearing to hit his right thumb on the helmet of Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in the first half. He did not miss a play. He finished 19 of 30 for 278 yards, with two TD passes and one interception.

Cooper Kupp caught nine passes for 163 yards and two scores.

The Colts are 0-2 for the first time in Coach Frank Reich’s four-year tenure.

BRONCOS 23, JAGUARS 13: Courtland Sutton’s career day helped visiting Denver (2-0) hand Jacksonville (0-2) its 17th consecutive loss.

Sutton finished with nine catches for 159 yards, including a shoe-string grab in the third quarter. Teddy Bridgewater completed 26 of 34 passes, with TD tosses to Tim Patrick and Noah Fant, and played mistake-free football for the second straight week.