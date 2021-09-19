Photo gallery: Blue Mass honors those in public safety
Bishop Robert P. Deeley presides over annual Mass for those who work in public safety, including police officers, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators, EMS personnel and all others who are first to respond.
People file out of the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul following Sunday’s Blue Mass in Lewiston. Attendees included Gov. Janet Mills, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and former Gov. Paul LePage. The Blue Mass is celebrated annually in the Catholic Church for those who work in public safety, including police officers, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators, EMS personnel and all others who are first to respond. Bishop Robert P. Deeley presided over the Mass. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Organist Scott Vaillancourt leads the choir at the start of Sunday’s Blue Mass at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul in Lewiston.The Blue Mass is celebrated annually in the Catholic Church for those who work in public safety, including police officers, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators, EMS personnel and all others who are first to respond. Bishop Robert P. Deeley presided over the Mass. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Gov. Janet Mills, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and former Gov. Paul LePage join other members of the public at Sunday’s Blue Mass at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul in Lewiston. The Most Rev. Robert P. Deeley, wearing his mitre, is surrounded by the procession as the organist and choir join in at the start of the Mass. The Blue Mass is celebrated annually in the Catholic Church for those who work in public safety, including police officers, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators, EMS personnel and all others who are first to respond. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
A color guard composed of officers from state, county and Lewiston Police and Fire units returns after placing the colors at Sunday’s Blue Mass at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul in Lewiston. The Blue Mass is celebrated annually in the Catholic Church for those who work in public safety, including police officers, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators, EMS personnel and all others who are first to respond. Bishop Robert P. Deeley presided over the Mass. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Members of the Border Patrol Honor Guard welcome attendees to the annual Blue Mass at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul in Lewiston. The Blue Mass is celebrated annually in the Catholic Church for those who work in public safety, including police officers, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators, EMS personnel and all others who are first to respond. Bishop Robert P. Deeley presided over the Mass. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
People file out of the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul following Sunday’s Blue Mass in Lewiston. Attendees included Gov. Janet Mills, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and former Gov. Paul LePage. The Blue Mass is celebrated annually in the Catholic Church for those who work in public safety, including police officers, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators, EMS personnel and all others who are first to respond. Bishop Robert P. Deeley presided over the Mass. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Bishop Robert P. Deeley, in middle wearing pink zucchetto, pauses in front of the altar during Sunday’s Blue Mass at the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul in Lewiston. The Blue Mass is celebrated annually in the Catholic Church for those who work in public safety, including police officers, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators, EMS personnel and all others who are first to respond. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal