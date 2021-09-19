ORONO — Brooke Sulinski scored twice in the third quarter to lift the University of Maine to a 2-0 field hockey win Friday against Northeastern.
Sulinski’s goals were just 1:21 apart, both assisted by Sydney Meader, as Maine improved to 3-5.
Erin Savage and Julia Gluyas combined to make five saves for Northeastern (1-6).
NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Goals by Aviara Challinor and Drea Chin in the second quarter started the Pilgrims (7-1) on their way to a win over the Huskies (2-4) in Gorham.
Chloe Arsenault cut into the deficit in the third quarter, but Meaghan McCamish restored the two-goal margin early in the fourth.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
BOWDOIN 4, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: Lo Hoglin scored the tying goal and Greta Farkas got the winner as the Polar Bears (4-2) used a four-goal outburst in the second half to beat the Monks (3-4) in Standish.
St. Joseph’s led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Shauna Clark. Hoglin tied it 12 minutes into the second half, and Bowdoin broke it open with three goals in a nine-minute span, including tallies by Julia Adelmann and Isa Quintana.
UMBC 1, MAINE 0: Grace Harvey’s goal in the first half was enough for Maryland Baltimore County (4-2-2, 1-0 America East) in a win over the Black Bears (2-2-2, 0-1) in Orono.
