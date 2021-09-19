A 39-year-old man was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief on Sunday after allegedly breaking into several businesses on Monument Square in Portland, police there said.

Jimmy Burnett broke windows and other items to get into David’s Restaurant and The Lady In The Moon, a boutique store, according to Portland police. He faces three counts of criminal mischief and one count each of the other two offenses.

Officers responded to reports of vandalism around 6:10 a.m. Sunday morning and found that several business had damaged storefronts, including broken windows, department spokesman David Singer said. The Lady In The Moon had a large hole smashed in a window, and other businesses had overturned and damaged exterior tables and chairs, photos of the scene show.

David Turin, owner of David’s Restaurant, said his business would have to replace two $2,500 tempered glass windows and some damaged tables and chairs. But he said he thought of the incident as a “tragedy,” because he had heard that Burnett was suffering from a mental health crisis.

“It is too bad, really,” Turin said. “I just can’t even imagine the indignity and the trauma of someone experiencing that kind of stuff.”

Turin said Monument Square had seen a number of similar incidents over the pandemic, which has put pressure on mental health services and services for those experiencing homelessness, some of whom congregate in Monument Square.

“It’s been this kind of crescendo of difficulties going on,” he said.

