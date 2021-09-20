The Nonantum Resort was awarded as a ‘Best Place to Work in Maine’ for the sixth year. The Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management has named The Nonantum Resort among its annual Best Places to Work in Maine list. The announcement was made Sept. 14.

According to the news release, “Not only a recipient of the prestigious award, with only 100 employers making the 2021 list, the Nonantum Resort is the only one in the hospitality industry to be named. Driven by results from an employee satisfaction survey, as well as employee benefits and workplace policies, the award is increasingly important in today’s job market where employee shortages abound and competition for staff is heightened.

“The award undoubtedly offers insight into how happy current employees are in their workplace, but also where job seekers may want to apply as they weigh their employment options.”

“The award is incredibly well deserved and reflective of the effort given by the entire team, as well as the positive tone set by Owner Jean Ginn Marvin and General Manager Tina Hewett-Gordon,” said Hannah Lamprey, marketing coordinator at the Nonantum, in an email. “Coming out of the uniquely challenging 2020 season, we were unsure of what the 2021 season would bring. We faced staff shortages, an unprecedented number of travelers, and somehow had to pull off fitting two wedding seasons into one. This had the potential to make for an awful 2021 work experience. However, that could not be further from our reality.

“Despite all that was stacked against us, we were able to lean on our managers and each other to create a collaborative win during our peak season. Each and every player on our team is equitably deserving of this award for that reason, and why it feels more special than ever to win this year.”

Reviews from guests during the 2021 season reflect a similar picture:

“We know that many places are short-staffed as was the Nonantum, but you would never know by the professionalism and friendliness of the entire staff,” wrote Carrie, an August guest, on Tripadvisor. “We saw many staff performing multiple duties throughout a given day; we overheard the owner was doing dishes and the GM was waiting tables. That speaks volumes as to how an establishment is run with a focus on customers and staff.”

According to the news release, “The review, and countless others, echo what the award signifies, the Nonantum Resort has been, and continues to be, a standout work environment where employees are supported, valued, and rewarded.”

For more information about the Nonantum or employment opportunities, visit nonantumresort.com/jobs.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: