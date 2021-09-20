Staying the course.

That’s how Mt. Ararat football head coach Frank True described the way his team played in a 58-32 win over Gray-New Gloucester on Friday.

“We were sticking with what we like to do and what we’re comfortable with,” said True, whose team improved to 3-0 and sits in second place in the eight-man Large School South conference. “We followed our assignments and executed very well.”

The backfield duo of Shea Farrell and Kaiden Getchell proved to be the difference once again. Getchell ran for 247 yards and three touchdowns while Farrell added 72 yards on the ground on seven carries and five total touchdowns; two on the ground, two kickoff returns, and one fumble recovery that he returned 40 yards. Farrell added eight tackles on defense.

Getchell has rushed for 711 yards and 11 touchdowns in three games.

The Eagles led 44-8 at halftime, which allowed True to get his younger players some invaluable varsity experience against a varsity opponent.

“For them to play under the lights with a big crowd against a tough team like Gray-New Gloucester was big for those guys,” said True.

The Eagles have outscored their opponents 136-44 through their first three games.

• • •

Morse (2-1) returned to form with a 46-14 victory over visiting Mount View on Friday.

“We got our momentum back, it was good to see us respond as we did after how last week went,” said Morse coach Jason Darling. “We’re a bit banged up; it might affect how we go about practice this week. We’ll evaluate that today (Monday) and see where we’re at on that end.”

Morse was set to travel to Bar Harbor for a Week 2 game against Mount Desert Island. However, the game was postponed and then canceled because of COVID-19 safety concerns. Morse and Camden Hills scheduled a game on the fly and played Saturday, a game the Windjammers won, 60-42.

The Shipbuilders, who had allowed 88 points on defense through their first two games, tightened things up defensively on Friday.

“That was great to see, we played a physical game of football and have improved our tackling a ton,” said Darling. “A lot of guys stepped up when players went down in the first half and did their part.”

Mount View’s two scores came on a kickoff return and an interception returned for a touchdown. It was the first interception thrown by Morse signal caller Josh ter Mors all season. However, ter Mors carried the load with five touchdowns on the ground, including a 90-yard run. Alex Maccio paced the defense with a forced fumble.

The offense has yet to be an issue for the Shipbuilders, who have scored 148 points through their first three games.

• • •

In Class B, Brunswick was stifled on the ground by Cony in a 34-6 on Saturday at Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

“Cony was good, they were very physical up front,” said Brunswick head coach Dan Cooper following the game. “We just had a hard time matching that.”

Coming into the game, Brunswick had faced Windham and Brewer, two offenses that rely on the running attack. Cony’s spread offense was unlike any Brunswick had seen.

“We had trouble adjusting to the pass, something we haven’t had to do much of so far this year,” Cooper said.

Brunswick was reluctant to get much going on offense either. While the Dragons got 11 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown from Weston Cooper, they were unable to do much else against a stout Cony defense.

“Our team is full of guys who battle,” Cooper added. “We played four quarters, but it’s also clear we need to be better conditioned.”

The Dragons (1-2) will host Lawrence (2-1) on Friday.

• • •

Freeport and Lisbon suffered setbacks in Class D action last weekend.

In Dover-Foxcroft, a battle of previously unbeaten teams went Foxcroft Academy’s way in a 28-12 wire-to-wire victory. The Greyhounds, who held a 13-8 lead entering the fourth quarter, were stunned by Oak Hill, which rallied for a 24-13 victory.

The Greyhounds (0-20 got touchdown runs from Jimmy Fitzsimmons (1 yard) and Nick Blair (11 yards) but were unable to overcome costly turnovers and a strong Oak Hill rushing attack.

Freeport was unable to overcome the right arm of Foxcroft Academy quarterback Austin Seavey, who completed 14 of his 21 passes for 104 yards the victory. Seavey also rushed for 53 yards while’ Jesse Drury rushed for 112 yards.

The Falcons got touchdown runs from Aidan Heath (5 yards) and Tony Casale (1 yard) but a Drury 46-yard touchdown run with just over a minute remaining preserved the victory.

Heath finished 5 of 9 for 109 yards with two interceptions. The Falcons (2-1) gained just 156 yards of total offense.

Next up for Freeport is a date at Lisbon on Saturday afternoon.

