FALMOUTH — Patricio Mowa’s goal with 25 minutes to play tied the score as Deering got a 1-1 tie with Falmouth in boys’ soccer Monday night.

The Navigators (4-0-1) took the lead in first half when Charlie Adams converted a penalty kick.

George McDonnell saved eight shots for the Rams (3-2-1); Sean MacDonald saved five shots for Falmouth.

NOBLE 3, WESTBROOK 1: Sammy Gagner, Gunnar Soko and Declan Winston scored as the Knights (2-2-1) beat the Blue Blazes (0-5) at North Berwick.

Reid Garber converted on a penalty kick in the first half for Westbrook.

WINDHAM 8, MASSABESIC 0: Sam Glicos and Owen Weatherby scored two goals apiece as the Eagles (4-0) beat the Mustangs (0-6) in Waterboro.

Luke Cunniffe, Wyatt Flibbert and Zach Skvorak each added one goal for Windham.

Massabesic goalkeeper Mark Cunningham made 18 saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

BIDDEFORD 6, WESTBROOK 1: CeCe Keller scored four goals as the Tigers (4-2) beat the Blue Blazes (1-2) at Westbrook.

Ayla Lagasse and Riley Langevin each tacked on one goal for Biddeford. Khianna Jackson had two assists.

Nadia Gorman scored for Westbrook, which got 16 saves from Autumn O’Dell.

CAPE ELIZABETH 8, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Six players scored for the Capers (4-0-1) as they beat the Patriots (2-5) at Cape Elizabeth.

Grace Gray led Cape Elizabeth with three goals and four assists and Meghan Conley, Carmen Erickson, Abbie Homicz and Kaitlyn McIntyre all scored once. Woods added two assists.

GNG goalie Lorenza Piper had 27 saves.

NOBLE 5, MARSHWOOD 0: Haley Martel scored twice as the Knights (2-4) shut out the Hawks (0-6) at North Berwick. Jenna Baxter had a goal and two assists, with Ella Anania and Malia Petelo both scoring once. Anania and Maddy Romano had one assist apiece. Marshwood goalkeeper Lily Duprey stopped seven shots. MASSABESIC 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: A goal from Charlise Anderson and a penalty stroke from Emily Jacobs gave the Mustangs (6-0) a win over the Red Riots (0-6) in South Portland. South Portland goalie Emily Keith made 13 saves. BRUNSWICK 2, MORSE 0: Kiki Densmore and Kelsey Cassidy each scored as the Dragons (4-2-1) blanked the Shipbuilders (2-4-1) in Bath. Densmore scored midway through the first and Cassidy converted a pass from Kelsey Sullivan. Ahavah Burch made seven saves for Brunswick; Morse goalie Gracie Hawkes had eight. THORNTON ACADEMY 7, PORTLAND/DEERING 1: Faith Tillotson had a hat trick for the Trojans (3-3) as they cruised past Portland/Deering (0-7) in Saco. Elise Axelsen added two goals for TA with Luzie Aenis and Kienna Haley scoring one each. Goalie Allison Marines had four saves. Portland/Deering’s goal was scored by Halle Chase with 5:25 left in the game. Ella Burdin made 16 saves. GIRLS’ SOCCER MONMOUTH ACADEMY/WINTHROP 8, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 0: Megan Ham had a hat trick as the Mustangs (5-1) overwhelmed the Seahawks (0-4) at Monmouth. Ella Rice, Elsa Goebel-Bain, Maddy Beck, Lydia Rice and Brooklyn Federico also scored for Monmouth/Winthrop. Emilie Crocker made 27 saves for Boothbay/Wiscasset. SANFORD 11, WESTBROOK 1: Six players scored as the Spartans (2-3) beat the Blue Blazes (0-4) in Sanford. Hailey Tarbox led Sanford with three goals and an assist, with Audrey Cote also scoring three goals. Ailey Mann added two and Caylee Dubois, Kay Hessler and Taylor Tovey each chipping in with one goal. Kylie Yang scored for Westbrook.

