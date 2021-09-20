Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 9/22 5 p.m. Rent Board
Wed. 9/22 5 p.m. Harbor Common Public Meeting
Wed. 9/22 6 p.m. Charter Commission Governance Committee
Thur. 9/23 4 p.m. METRO Board of Directors
Thur. 9/23 4 p.m. Development Corporation Board
Mon. 9/27 8 a.m. Broadband Planning Committee
Mon. 9/27 5 p.m. City Council Workshop
Mon. 9/27 5:30 p.m. Rental Housing Advisory Committee
Tues. 9/28 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Tues. 9/28 6 p.m. Charter Commission Procedures Committee
Tues. 9/28 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing
Wed. 9/29 5 p.m. City Council Workshop
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
World Anti-Doping Agency to reconsider marijuana ban that kept Sha’Carri Richardson out of Olympics
-
Nation & World
Illegal marijuana farms take West’s water in ‘blatant theft’
-
Scarborough Leader
Service Notice: Fred W. Bayley and Thomas R. Bayley
-
Nation & World
Officers search Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
-
Local & State
MaineHealth awarded $1 million to study COVID-19 testing in vulnerable communities