A Sanford woman was transported by Lifeflight helicopter to a Portland hospital after her car collided head-on with a dump truck Monday morning in Limerick.
Grace Moreau, 26, of Sanford suffered “significant head injuries” in the crash, which took place around 11:45 a.m., according to a news release on the York County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Moreau was operating a 2006 Nissan Murano in the vicinity of 167 Elm St. in Limerick when it struck a Ford S-350 truck with a dump body operated by 44-year-old Brian Reader of Cornish. The truck was owned by Reader Forest Management LLC. Reader and his passenger, 52-year-old Scott Mooney of Acton, were evaluated at the scene, but were not hospitalized.
A spokesman for Maine Medical Center could not provide information about Moreau’s condition Monday evening.
Deputies closed Elm Street for about four hours while Maine State Police, the sheriff’s office, Maine Department of Transportation and Scarborough police investigated.
