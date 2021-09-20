COLLEGES

University of Maine football player Rich Carr has been named the National FCS Special Teams Player of the Week by Stats Perform.

Carr, a senior defensive back, sparked the Black Bears to a 31-26 victory over Merrimack on Saturday by blocking two extra-point attempts – both of which were returned for two points. It marked just the third time in Football Championship Subdivision history that a team scored a pair of defensive extra points in a game.

Carr was also honored as the Colonial Athletic Association’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

• Purdue receiver David Bell used his Twitter account to tell fans he was all right after Saturday’s scary scene at No. 12 Notre Dame.

It’s still unclear when the Boilermakers could get their biggest playmaker back on the field.

Coach Jeff Brohm announced Bell is in the concussion protocol and his status for this weekend’s Big Ten opener against Illinois remains unclear.

Bell was injured when Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton hit the Big Ten’s 2019 Freshman of the Year in the back, driving him face-first into the ground. After Bell’s head bounced hard off the field, he stayed down for several minutes before being carted off the field, looking woozy with his mouth bleeding.

Following the game, Purdue officials said the all-conference receiver was walking and surrounded by teammates.

• Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin Jr. is out indefinitely, and possibly for the season, with a knee injury he sustained in the loss at Oklahoma.

Coach Scott Frost said Ervin has an injury to his right patellar tendon, which runs from the bottom of the kneecap to the top of the shinbone.

• Miami quarterback D’Eriq King has a shoulder injury that will need further evaluation this week, the latest blow to the reeling Hurricanes.

King will meet with doctors again on Tuesday, Coach Manny Diaz said. The Hurricanes, who fell out of the AP Top 25 on Sunday for the first time this season, play lower-division Central Connecticut State on Saturday before opening Atlantic Coast Conference play against Virginia on Sept. 30.

HOCKEY

NHL: Longtime New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac has retired.

Zajac signed a one-day contract with the Devils so he could retire as a member of the organization where he spent all but 27 games of his 15-year career.

The 36-year-old Zajac plans to remain with the Devils in a player development and consulting role. He also will help to develop the club’s youth hockey initiatives.

The 20th player taken in the 2004 draft, Zajac played in 1,037 career regular-season games and had 203 goals and 349 assists. He served as an assistant captain in seven of his last eight seasons.

Zajac finished his career with the New York Islanders after a trade in early April. He played 13 regular-season games (one goal, one assist) and 14 playoff games (one goal, one assist) for the Islanders.

• The Arizona Coyotes are bringing back their popular Kachina logo.

The franchise announced a rebranding that will change its primary logo back to the Kachina logo and introduce white Kachina jerseys for away games.

The Coyotes said the rebranding was part of the franchise’s commitment to inclusivity and innovation by reaching out to communities that have not typically been home to hockey fans.

The Coyotes will continue to wear black Kachina jerseys for home games, excluding eight games when the team will wear its red Coyotes head jerseys.

The white Kachina jerseys haven’t been worn since the 2002-2003 season.

TENNIS

OSTRAVA OPEN: Paula Badosa eased past Varvara Gracheva 6-2, 6-2 and into the second round at Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Badosa, seeded ninth, next faces Anett Kontaveit, who eliminated Sorana Cirstea of Romania 6-4, 6-4.

Anastasia Potapova knocked out Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-6 (6) to set up a second-round match against second-seeded Petra Kvitova.

Sara Sorribes Tormo dispatched Anastasia Zakharova 6-3, 6-3 to meet third-seeded Belinda Bencic.

Also, Magda Linette hit 13 aces on the way to a 6-2, 7-6 (3) victory over Oceane Dodin.

OLYMPICS

COVID-19: Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Wilson, who is fully vaccinated, was forced to withdraw from the International Swim League competition in Naples, Italy, because of the diagnosis.

Wilson wrote on her Instagram account that she was “moved into hospital for further care and observation.” She said a full recovery is expected.

“I’m taking some time to rest and I’m sure I’ll be ready to bounce back in no time,” Wilson said in a post Sunday, which included a picture from her hospital bed as well as a video from her ISL teammates.

The 27-year-old swimmer was part of a powerhouse Australian women’s team that competed at the Tokyo Games. She won a gold medal in the 4×100-meter freestyle and picked up a bronze in the 4×200 free relay.

CYCLING

ROAD CYCLING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Ellen van Dijk of the Netherlands won the women’s time trial to claim a second title in the discipline.

The 34-year-old rider perfectly paced her effort on the flat 30.3-kilometer course in the Flanders region of Belgium to beat Marlen Reusser of Switzerland by 10.29 seconds.

Reusser led at both intermediate checks but faded over the last 10 kilometers.

Olympic champion Annemiek van Vleuten, another Dutch rider, was third, more than 24 seconds off the pace.

Van Dijk won her first time trial world title in 2013.